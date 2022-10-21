What seemed like a tragedy foretold materialized this Wednesday and what began as a peaceful protest by indigenous peoples ended in a violent confrontation against the security forces. Groups of protesters attacked public officials in the streets of the center of the capital in a confrontation that ended as a pitched battle between the police and the indigenous people. The altercations left dozens of people captured and wounded, from the indigenous population to city hall officials and police officers. The discussion about the displaced indigenous peoples, who have been in Bogotá for more than a year demanding guarantees worthy of life, returned to the national debate with an unfortunate outcome.

Five months ago it seemed avoidable thanks to the dialogue between the Indigenous Authorities in Bakata (AIB), delegates of the National and District Government and intermediaries of the Truth Commission. Then, the odyssey that thousands of indigenous people lived in the open in the National Park, apparently, was coming to an end. On May 5, the AIB signed an agreement to lift the Minga that lasted for months in the center of the city. From this meeting came 12 commitments from the different government agencies, and later came the eviction of around 1,500 people who had lived in this park for six months.

The 15 indigenous peoples were transferred to Comprehensive Protection Units (UPI) of the Mayor’s Office in different places in Bogotá. The Emberá people, one of the most numerous, was assigned the UPI, La Rioja, located in the center of the city. Others were relocated to the districts of Ciudad Bolívar and Engativa.

Most of the commitments were aimed at generating safe return conditions for the peoples who seek to return to their territories and creating decent living conditions for those who decided to stay in Bogotá, in addition to ensuring the political participation of the indigenous authorities in the different instances. A responsible institution was consigned to each of the points and during the first month after their relocation, habitat kits (mats, blankets, sheets), 200 markets and transportation were delivered.

The indigenous peoples who staged the riots against the police have been demanding decent living conditions for months. LUISA GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

For the relocated families, it was agreed that they would have a permanent supply of food, transportation, school, health and early childhood care. Likewise, actions were established by the Mayor’s Office, such as the allocation of commercial spaces created by the Institute for the Social Economy (IPES) for the sale of handicrafts and involving AIB in the line of human rights defenders and in the projects of the mayors’ offices. local.

In the case of those who decided to return to their territories of origin, it was proposed that a payment for the family nucleus, food kits and inclusion in the return plans would be guaranteed once they were already in their reservations. The Ministry of Housing had the task of including them in a regional table to work on habitability issues when they were in their reservations and the Ministry of the Interior promised that the communities could present productive projects to be financed by the National Government.

The first point, and one of the most important for the peoples, contemplated the comprehensive implementation of Article 66 of the District Development Plan — which seeks to guarantee the rights of ethnic peoples —, their full participation in the formulation of indigenous public policy and integrate this organizational process in the table of differential approach of indigenous peoples.

The odyssey of return and default

The hope of these communities faded within a few weeks of their relocation. In La Rioja, overcrowding became unsustainable and water cuts and intermittent delivery of food began. This was recorded in the reports issued by the Indigenous Authorities in Bakata since May, where they monitor the progress of each agreement. According to the figures of the last published document, progress in general is minimal.

In the commitments referring to basic services, such as food kits and education services, the AIBs point out: “Of the more than 1,921 people from 15 different indigenous communities who left the National Park, they have not been given none of the kits in an effective and quality way: cleaning, blankets, cabins, mats”. In the case of the Wayuú, they indicate that “they have not received a food voucher, nor a market in the 80 days that have elapsed since they left the park.”

The Emberá people, one of the most numerous, was assigned the UPI La Rioja, located in the center of the city. Juan Carlos Zapata

The non-compliance that most concerns AIBs has to do with health. The unsanitary conditions in which they live have already claimed the lives of several indigenous people. At UPI La Rioja the scenario is serious: “Dermatitis, intestinal parasites, respiratory diseases, pediculosis, stomach infection, gastroenteritis, malaria, among other diseases.” According to their records, an indigenous minor died of malaria.

As for the families that have decided to return, the scenario is even less favorable. Added to the already complex situation is the resurgence of the conflict in the territories from which these peoples come. Especially for the Embera population, most of whom arrive displaced from Risaralda and Chocó, departments in which the armed conflict has been escalating substantially, due to the strong presence of guerrillas such as the National Liberation Army, or paramilitary groups. like the Gulf Clan. Only Chocó concentrates 75% of the cases of massive displacement according to a recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha).

At this point, the obligations depended more on the national government. AIB denounces that in several cases of return the communities have been re-victimized, ranging from receiving threats from armed groups again, to being displaced for the second or third time. They point out that there is also no follow-up route for families who return to their reservations.

In the limbo of institutional responsibility

In the final document of the commitments between indigenous people and the Government, the competence of each entity is detailed, but in practice the responsibility for the execution of each point has remained in limbo. The Bogotá Mayor’s Office has called for compliance with the National Government on several occasions and vice versa.

EL PAÍS consulted the different entities involved in the agreements, in order to know their perspective on the progress of the commitments, but received no response. The only statement known from the district in this regard was recorded this Wednesday after the clashes. In a video of the Secretary of Government, Felipe Jiménez, The official asserted: “From the city of Bogotá we have guaranteed all the rights to the Embera community. We have advanced in five returns, with more than a thousand people returned. We have arranged two temporary accommodations, we have complied with each and every one of the agreements. We reject acts of violence. We call on the national government to move quickly on all agreements.”

Indigenous people, mostly from the Embera ethnic group, rest in La Rioja, in Bogotá, on October 20, 2022. LUISA GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

For its part, the new government of Gustavo Petro met on Wednesday night with a delegation from the indigenous communities. Several members of the presidential cabinet participated in the meeting, among them the also Embera and director of the Unit for Victims, Patricia Tobón, and the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada. The minister offered statements after the meeting with the communities and assured: “We found a humanitarian crisis that is caused by the lack of water. Whole weeks 900 people living in a building without water and now without electricity. They are in a serious humanitarian situation, with poor nutrition and very deteriorated public health. That is why we have made a commitment to address this situation and a huge commitment not to resort to violence.”

This Thursday, AIB delegates participated in a meeting to address the situation. There they delimited, together with the Mayor’s Office and the Presidency, nine priority commitments. María Quiscue, a Nasa indigenous person who participated in the meeting, assured that she, she hopes that “with the help of this administration, the agreements will be reached, but mainly that everything materializes in real actions.” In addition, she calls for empathy from society so that the impact of the conflict on indigenous peoples is measured and how it is essential that they be taken into account as active actors and participate in this Government.

