Assam Y., 26, a mechanic who left Sudan five years ago to flee death or an uncertain future, resigns himself: “I have been in Morocco for more than two years and I fear that we will never be able to leave here.” Grim and early mature despite his youth, he seems to be back to everything in life. Surrounded by a small clan of sub-Saharan refugees with whom he lives in the open, he hides to talk behind some garbage containers in the vicinity of Casablanca’s main bus station. They all participated a year ago in the assault on the Melilla fence, in which at least 23 people lost their lives, although the main humanitarian NGOs put the number of fatalities at 37 and the number of disappeared at 76. There were almost two thousand who tried to break through the border post in the Chinese neighborhood of Melilla. A quarter managed to penetrate Spanish territory, but the majority were returned to Moroccan soil. “They used all forms of violence against us, many couldn’t resist it,” says Assam, who shows a scar on his forehead caused, he says, by a blow with a Moroccan agent’s wooden baton.

Most of the 470 migrants who managed to enter the autonomous city of Melilla by force by jumping over the fence were returned without legal procedure to Morocco. Now they roam the streets of the Maghreb country, especially in the metropolitan area of ​​Casablanca, the economic capital. Next to Assam, 27-year-old construction worker Yussuf H. expresses himself with a serious expression, framed by a full beard. “I didn’t want to be killed in my country and I almost lost my life here,” he reflects. Like other of his colleagues, he fled seven years ago from compulsory military service in a country in conflict. His ordeal made him cross Egypt, Libya and Algeria before reaching Morocco and trying at least twice to jump over the Melilla border fence.

Sudanese refugees who survived the assault on the Melilla fence in 2022, on the 19th in Casablanca (Morocco). Juan Carlos Sanz

For all of them, like Ali S., 25, survival is very difficult on the outskirts of cities like Casablanca or Rabat, on the Atlantic coast, or in the arid interior of Benimelal, or the agricultural areas of the south of the country, like those that surround Agadir. On the 19th, Ali recounted together at the large Casablanca bus station a shared feeling of frustration. With the borders of Ceuta and Melilla sealed for irregular immigration, he has thought of getting on a boat. “I would need many years of work to get the more than 5,000 euros that they ask of us,” he alleges. His companions acknowledge that at least they are still alive. Others were lost forever at the Melilla fence. Hell in life awaits them, however, daily, in their nights on dirty and damp mattresses, or on the floor itself. Always afraid of being beaten awake if they are surprised by the police.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior points out that only 40 Sudanese have voluntarily returned to their country in the last 12 months, according to Efe. More than 1,400 Sudanese signed up for the program in 2022, but the outbreak of a new conflict in Sudan in April this year has forced repatriation plans to be suspended. In 2023, the Moroccan authorities have not detected any attempt to approach the Melilla border. On April 14, they claimed to have contained the irruption of some 150 sub-Saharan Africans on the Ceuta border.

Many of the Sudanese refugees who jumped over the Melilla fence a year ago are now demanding a visa route so that they do not have to risk their lives at the gates of Ceuta or Melilla or crossing the sea into Spanish territory. They seek to test the Spanish legislation on asylum at a time when the Government defends that there are formulas to enter Spain legally. But migrants consider that it is a dead end, with no way out, in which they only waste time and money in costly and endless procedures, without being guaranteed the option of effectively requesting asylum.

For now, as in the case of Sudanese Basir (fictitious name to protect his identity), who requested it six months ago at the Embassy in Rabat, the Spanish Administration is managing the possibility of requesting protection in diplomatic delegations abroad in a restrictive manner and discretionary. Last February, the majority of parliamentary groups —with the PSOE and Unidas Podemos voting against— advocated for the young Basir to be transferred to Spain. The Government has not yet responded to this non-binding parliamentary proposal, so that he can travel with a visa to Spain in order to officially request asylum.

Sudanese live in fear around the Casablanca bus station. They are threatened with deportation to Algeria, whose borders with Morocco are closed, or removal to the most peripheral provinces of Morocco. Or, simply, with jail, with the 87 Sudanese sentenced to between one and three years in jail for their involvement in the attack on the Melilla fence last year. Also, they confess in a low voice that they will try again to jump the fence when they think it is possible again. “We see no other alternative, if we are not offered asylum or entry visas,” says Assam on behalf of everyone else. “As many times as necessary”.

Several passers-by were watching the group of undocumented migrants. “They look at us with contempt, as if we were not human. The Moroccans do not want us here”, Assan concludes. Their presence in the marginal areas of cities has become common in recent months. “Those of us who only have UN documents, and do not have residence permits, risk being detained or deported,” adds Ali, who was a carpenter in Khartoum. “The police tear up our United Nations papers in our faces and detain us with ill-treatment,” they denounce. Fear is reflected in his looks. When the conversation ends, they reintegrate into groups of sub-Saharan Africans who buy food or exchange clothes near the bus station.

The between 2,000 and 4,000 irregular Sudanese migrants settled in Morocco feel abandoned to their fate. Without being able to work in the country or have any other way out than repatriation to his own, plunged into a new armed confrontation.

The Government of Morocco has defined the groups of Sudanese immigrants who assaulted the Melilla fence as violent and accused them of having used “war techniques” in the avalanche against the Chinatown border on June 24. The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior considered the event as a “premeditated act of unusual violence.” For refugees, escaping towards Europe is a must. A divine commandment to survive.