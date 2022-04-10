Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Arsenal is still competing to finish the English Premier League among the top four clubs, in order to guarantee playing in the European Champions League next season, despite the two consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace 0-3 and Brighton 1-2, and the “Gunners” are currently fifth with 54 points , and has a game in hand, while Tottenham comes fourth and has 57 points, after its big victory over Aston Villa 4-0.

However, Arsenal is no longer the “master of its destiny”, but rather depends on the results of other competing clubs to enter the “golden box”, which makes the position of Spanish coach Mikel Arteta “fragile” and opens the door to confirm some rumors about his departure from Arsenal at the end of the season.

And the newspaper “Messegero” revealed that the name of Italian Maurizio Sarri, 63, the former coach of Chelsea and the current coach of the Italian Lazio team, is reluctantly in the corridors of the London club, to take over the leadership of Arsenal, succeeding Arteta, based on his previous experience in England, when he was technical director. Chelsea, and led him to win the European League «European League».

This season is Sarri’s first season with Lazio, and some Italian press sources reported that he is unhappy there because of the way this club is pursuing in the transfer market, and that he will leave at the end of the current season, if the administration does not make the deals he wants to support the team, and based on this A clause in his contract that gives him the freedom to terminate it, if he gets a good chance from a club outside Italy.

Sarri is appreciated and respected by the Arsenal board of directors, who trust his abilities and capabilities as a coach, which Chelsea witnessed a few years ago, when Sarri was technical director of the “Blues”.