Among Sandra Cuevas’s childhood memories is that of her mother beating her from school to home as punishment for her bad grades. She does not dislike that path of penance, she attributes it to her parents’ desire for the six siblings to pass the primary school that they could not complete. “It was the right thing, today there is a lot of indiscipline.” That obsession with changing her origins has always accompanied her. “Don’t call me ma’am, call me miss or doctor,” she yelled at a neighborhood representative from Azcapotzalco in a video recorded when she was not yet mayor. And then, as if the man had failed the subjects, she lets loose some good swings at him that force him to back down. Whoosh whoosh In another recent video, she returns to the same thing: “The President of the Mexican Republic, who is she, with all due respect, what did she study? I am a doctoral candidate, I have two master’s degrees, I have studied in 10 countries. What are we going to expect from Morena, who are they? They are not studied people”. Perhaps she inadvertently forgot that this mockery also reaches her parents.

On June 6, 2021, Sandra Xantall Cuevas Nieves, now 36 years old, won for the PRD, in a coalition with the PRI and the PAN, the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, one of the most coveted districts of Mexico City, the heart of the capital, where some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country and the most touristic meet, as well as the financial center and where nearly five million people move every day to work and provide services. Opponents say that Cuevas arrived boosted by the mobilization, spurious or not, of the merchants, who number in the thousands and who constitute a power group capable of tipping the ballot boxes or blocking the opponent in the streets. A veritable swarm of street vendors subjected to extortion by the mafias to be able to trade on public roads. A hive in which Cuevas develops like the queen bee, accustomed to that environment since she was little. “I grew up in the rough neighborhood of Tepito, where my parents had an electrical appliance business. Dad always treated us like employees, he taught us everything, to load and tie a devil, to do the accounts, to set up a stall. The day started early, with cleanliness and discipline”.

There are those who accuse him, without evidence, of having strong ties to the Tepito Union, the criminal organization that operates in the area. “If that were true, they wouldn’t mess with me. They don’t touch a politician involved in crime ”, he answers this newspaper. He turns the tables: “That thing about the merchants is totally false, in fact, if they investigated they would realize that I distanced myself from political groups and merchants. me when i arrived [a la alcaldía] I didn’t know almost anyone, but with the victory they began to condition me, that if they wanted so many places, such address, more space…. I didn’t give it to him and that’s where the problems started. “I told them: you are not going to come to govern, I am the authority.”

The year or so that he has been in power has showered him with bombastic phrases and extravagant moments, all of them well recorded on video, which have distanced him from former friends and sowed fear among adversaries, who have questioned his mental health to carry out The charge. She was removed from her post for a while for assaulting two police officers, she joined the conflict again by releasing balls with 500-peso bills from the balcony of the mayor’s office, they say that to block the entrance to the esplanade of a protest against her, the same He shamelessly insults his opponents while filming himself in striped pajamas under the Christmas tree with his favorite teddy bear. A compendium of extravagances that have placed her on the podium of memes and public mockery of her.

The peak of the paroxysm was crowned on January 26, moments after a legion of police entered the city hall to seize hundreds of flyers in which the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, was accused of being responsible. of the deaths that occurred in the subway. Cuevas entered the matter like a brave bull and harangued his people to the cry of: “Who are we going to break her mother?” The chorus of followers responded as expected in that exam. “To Claudia Sheinbaum.” She is his number one enemy. “From woman to woman I tell you: you can’t beat me, I’m going to continue making sure that she is never president of this country. I’m going to eat Mexico City.” All well recorded on videos.

The mayoress hoists her humble origins, “I come from below”, she usually says. He grew up in the industrial zone of Coltongo, in the Azcapotzalco district, the capital’s great customs office, through which all kinds of goods enter and leave and which has generated an enormous trade in wooden pallets, which stretches through entire streets, in the one who is still part of his family, which has caused them clashes with the neighbors and the mayor’s office. Between that stage and Tepito, her childhood and youth developed. “It was a popular neighborhood, eight people lived in a three-room house. I didn’t go out to parties or clubs, I studied. To the Commerce degree she added another in Law, but she did not ask for her ID, she says: “Eight years ago, the 25,000 pesos it cost was a lot for me.” That is why she is not a doctor, but a doctoral student in Law.

The first business she founded was a candy store and she spent all of December and January selling to pay for her study trips, which took her to China, Panama, Cuba, and the United States. She thus completed her training, she assures. “I was always ambitious and with clear goals.” She later worked as an administrative coordinator in the Benito Juárez Passport Delegation, dependent on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “They asked us out and I set up a company for mass events, Danika.” Is that the one that organized the inauguration of President López Obrador in the Zócalo? “No, I only helped with logistics, I was hired by the businessman who always attends the president’s events, which is why I coincided in several of them with people from Morena. Today he doesn’t even talk to me anymore, ”she says. That company is no longer active, she says. And neither is the 11.11 art gallery that she set up in the Condesa. “Everything is stopped, because, if not, they investigate me. I have a lot of art that I keep at my parents’ house.”

The initiative that brought him closer to politics was the Fundación por un México bonito, of an altruistic nature, “to help vulnerable children.” With it began the accusations of dark dealings by other neighborhood representatives whom he hit with an open hand in front of the camera. But he was also able to get closer with his foundation to events of consolidated leaders such as Ricardo Monreal, today the Morenista head in the Senate, friend and defender of Cuevas in the most difficult occasions, who is said to have been the molester of his coming to power. Monreal did not want to give his opinion on this occasion. Before the PRD, Cuevas was next to political formations such as Fuerza por México, of the trade unionist Pedro Haces. With all of them he went out suing and jumped from one side to the other. Until the big break came and he got 48% of the vote.

“Power changed her. It is true that she has humble origins, but as mayor I have seen her spend a lot of money, where she gets it from, I don’t know, ”says Silvia Sánchez Barrios, a PRD deputy for the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, once good friends of hers. “We met on the electoral campaign, I took a liking to her, but I soon saw that her words did not match her deeds. Even so, I think that she is a good person, we all have defects and virtues ”. Sánchez Barrios now aspires to the position that Cuevas has and the relationship is broken. “She summoned me and other deputies to a restaurant to tell us that we had to prevent deputies from other parties in the delegation from passing. At first I said yes, but then I saw that she wanted to do it violently, that the neighbors would run to the deputies, that they would lie to their mother and I no longer wanted to, ”she says by phone. She assures that then she herself was a victim of that strategy: “It has erased 14 fences in which I introduce myself to the neighborhood with my name. Since then, several deputies have had to meet with the neighbors in closed properties, because in the street they sprayed us with water, surrounded us with trucks, and violated our followers. She has a brother in charge of public roads unofficially, he is the one who controls the street vendors, the fees for public toilets and the apartments, ”she says. Today, Sánchez Barrios accumulates criticism against her former friend: “She is a liar beyond all power, manipulative, self-centered. She has won pride. Deep down I appreciate her, because I met the good Sandra”. At times, he says, he tried to talk to her, but the bridges were already broken. Several deputies met at this time and took a photo together. She sent for all of them and, according to Sánchez Barrios, she told them: “Here nobody is going to do what they want, this is my mayor’s office, I am not going to allow it.” And since then, says the deputy, she forced them to request permits to hold party acts in the demarcation, permits that she never granted. “She does not accept points of view, she is almost a dictator,” she adds.

“Govern yourself,” his collaborators tell him

One of those deputies who has agreed to draw part of this profile of Cuevas is PRD member Gabriela Sodi, who describes her like this: “She has a lot of strength and energy and that is what the mayor’s office needs. In addition, she knows the street, the social problems of certain areas, such as taking the streets without permission, she puts order to those factual forces that have invaded the streets. She knows those groups where she comes from and that origin allows her to have authority and influence ”. But what groups are those, merchants? “That would be better to ask her,” Sodi replies. For this deputy, the leader brings determination and preserves the emblematic mayor’s office for the left. “The people follow her.”

But what character. “I am not a traditional politician, I do not like hypocrisy, I am frontal and I am not at all interested in what they think of me, I consider that I am doing the right thing”, says Cuevas. “My only aspiration is to do things right and not get into corruption problems. wrong? I believe a lot in God and he already has a plan for every human being. If in 2024 they invite me to continue in politics or to retire, that does not worry me. I fulfill people. I know that I have a way of being strange, some of my collaborators tell me, govern yourself, but I don’t mind the insults”. And what about personal life, they say she has a police boyfriend? “No, no, I did, yes, but we left him, well, he left me, he said he didn’t want to get in trouble because of me, that he wanted to take care of his work,” she can be heard smiling into the phone.

Cuevas seems not to fear anything. “That’s how my mom raised me. I see life as easy and simple, that life goes by in the blink of an eye”. Of the six siblings of the mayoress, one of them died of cancer at the age of 16. “People say many things, I will say it here, that sister was adopted. Today she is in heaven, her death gave us strength, we suffered so much that nothing hurts us more than that.”

