It is exactly three years ago today that the United Kingdom left the European Union. Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson made big promises to the British: the UK was waiting for a brighter future outside than within the Union. Correspondent Annemarie Kas investigated: What has become of this future perspective?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Annemarie Cass
- host:
- Egbert Kalse
- Producer:
- Ruben Pest, Nina van Hattum and Liz Dautzenberg
- Editor:
- Yeppe van Kesteren
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Tolga Akman/EPA
#unfulfilled #promises #years #Brexit
Leave a Reply