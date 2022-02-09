Did you know that there are cities where breathing could harm you? The atmospheric pollution It affects everyone, however, there are different levels of air pollution. So it would not be uncommon to ask about the quality of the air, since being very dirty could cause negative effects on health.

According to the organization’s report Switzerland IQAir of 2022, which measures air quality in different parts of the world on a daily basis, the most polluted cities on the planet are in the Asian continent.

Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia

This city is the capital of Mongolia and has around 3 million people making it one of the most populous places in the country. Here the contamination is so thick that you can feel and almost tastePollution monitors measure PM 2.5, which are tiny particles that can get into your lungs.

90% of people breathe toxic air and is believed to be due to coal burning in winter, as it is the cheapest way to heat certain spaces when the temperature reaches -25.

Delhi, India

New Delhi is often among the most polluted cities in the world. it reached dangerous levels that harm the health of its inhabitants. According to the National Air Quality Index (ICA), this city registers the presence of harmful particles in the air.

Many of its inhabitants have become accustomed to the quality of the air and hardly notice it, however others affirm that it makes them sick. The pollution problem has worsened, due to the country’s dependence on fossil fuelsparticularly coal.

Kolkata, India

In the city of Calcutta, according to the environmental organization Clean Air in Calcutta, the main pollutant is diesel Vehicles, as well as the burning of garbage or the dust generated by the works.

According to the WHO, air quality is so poor in India that around 1.2 million deaths in the country can be attributed to pollution. More than three quarters of the population in India are exposed to toxic air which is shigher than recommended level by the government of the country. Which in turn, is four times the maximum recommended by the WHO.

Dhaka, Bangladesh

In this city, not only is the air polluted, but they have to deal with it. poor water condition and the noise of the metropolis. According to a study carried out by Stanford University, brick factories are the main cause of bad air conditions and emit 53 tons of CO2 per season.

On the other hand, the capital’s water has been poisoned due to the bad habit to pull all the trash in the water and the activity of the leather factories that pour toxic substances into this precious liquid, have caused it to stop harboring life due to the high levels of chromium.

Mumbai, India

Mumbai is one of the most polluted cities in India. The biggest causes of pollution are companies, which throw away toxic waste both in the environment and in the water.

According to a Unicef ​​report, high levels of pollution in the environment cause neuroinflammation, which impairs cognitive development in young children. There are seasons of the year where the winds place a cloud of smog making impossible to go out on the streetssince there is almost no visibility.

Lahore, Pakistan

Pollution vehicular and industrial they are the main culprits of air pollution in the city. Smog has at times forced authorities to partially close schools in Lahore.

As a solution to the problem, the government has closed some factories that were fined for not using technology that controls polluting emissions. On the other hand, low-income Pakistanis tend to incinerate the rest of the crops before preparing the ground for the next planting.

Smog has forced authorities to partially close schools in Lahore.

Bogota Colombia

The Colombian city is not one of the most polluted, currently is number 28 on the IQAir list of 2022. The quality of the air that is breathed in the capital is good, however, it tends to become moderate due to the amount of esmog in the air.

In different sectors of the city, you can change the quality of the air. This is usually contaminated by the presence of vehicles.

On the other hand, the countries that take the most care of their air from contaminating agents are Australia and Canada, which have encouraged people not to travel by car so as not to contaminate. Likewise, its policy does not allow factories to pollute the air.

