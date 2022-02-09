Did you know that there are cities where breathing could harm you? The atmospheric pollution It affects everyone, however, there are different levels of air pollution. So it would not be uncommon to ask about the quality of the air, since being very dirty could cause negative effects on health.

According to the report of the Swiss organization IQ Air of 2022, which measures air quality in different parts of the world on a daily basis, the most polluted cities on the planet are in the continent Asian.

Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia

This city is the capital of Mongolia and has around 3 million people making it one of the most populous places in the country. Here the contamination is so thick that you can feel and almost tastebecause pollution monitors measure PM 2.5, which are small particles that can enter the lungs.

90% of people breathe toxic air and is believed to be due to coal burning in winter, as it is the cheapest way to heat certain spaces when the temperature reaches -25 degrees.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, tops the top of the most polluted cities.

Delhi, India

New Delhi is often among the most polluted cities in the world. it reached dangerous levels that harm the health of its inhabitants. According to the National Air Quality Index (ICA), the city registers the presence of harmful particles in the air.

Many of its inhabitants have become accustomed to the quality of the air and hardly notice it, however, others affirm that it makes them sick. The pollution problem has worsened, due to the country’s dependence on fossil fuelsparticularly coal.

Delhi is the most polluted city in India and is in second place internationally.

Kolkata, India

According to the environmental organization Clean Air in Calcutta, the main pollutant is diesel Vehicles, as well as the burning of garbage or the dust generated by the works.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air quality is so poor in India that around 1.2 million deaths in the country can be attributed to pollution.

More than three quarters of the population in India are exposed to toxic air which is higher than recommended level by the country’s government, which, in turn, is four times the maximum recommended by the WHO.

Calcutta is in third place for pollution.

Dhaka, Bangladesh

In this city, not only is the air polluted, but they have to deal with it. poor water condition and the noise of the metropolis. According to a study carried out by Stanford University, brick factories are the main cause of bad air conditions and emit 53 tons of CO2 per season.

On the other hand, the capital’s water has been poisoned due to the bad habit to throw him All the trash and the activity of leather factories that dump toxic substances into this precious liquid.

This and more has caused the water to stop harboring different species due to the high levels of chromium.

Bangladesh is one of the most polluted cities.

Mumbai, India

Mumbai is one of the most polluted cities in India. The biggest causes of pollution are companies, which throw away toxic waste both in the environment and in the water.

According to a Unicef ​​report, high levels of pollution in the environment cause neuroinflammation, which impairs cognitive development in young children.

There are times of the year when the winds place a ‘cloud’ of smog making impossible to go out on the streetssince there is almost no visibility.

The biggest causes of pollution are businesses in Mumbai.

Lahore, Pakistan

Pollution vehicular and industrial they are the main culprits of poor air quality in the city. Smog has at times forced authorities to partially close schools in Lahore.

As a solution to the problem, the government has closed some factories that were fined for not using technology that controls polluting emissions.

On the other hand, another problem is that low-income Pakistanis tend to incinerate the rest of the crops before preparing the ground for the next planting.

Smog has forced authorities to partially close schools in Lahore.

Bogota Colombia

The Colombian city has had to face days with poor air quality. In fact, on the IQAir list it was in the ‘top’ 40 during the second weekend of this February.

As of February 8, it is located in box 62. The quality of the air that is breathed in the capital is good, however, it tends to become moderate due to the amount of esmog in the air.

In different sectors of the city, you can change the quality of the air. This is usually contaminated by the presence of vehicles.

Over the weekend, air pollution levels dropped in Bogotá. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / TIME

On the other hand, it is worth saying that the countries that take the most care of their air from contaminating agents are Australia and Canada, which have encouraged people not to travel by car so as not to contaminate. Likewise, its policy does not allow factories to pollute the air.

