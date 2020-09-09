There are few locations on the planet that maintain so many secrets and techniques, inventive freedom and joie de vivre. Alongside its corridors, subsequent to its pool or the shadow of certainly one of its fig timber, the names of Pablo Picasso and Orson Welles, Yves Montand and Simone Signoret, Joan Miró and François Truffaut, Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, Brigitte Bardot and Marc cross. Chagall. The Colombe d’Or, a lodge and restaurant positioned within the Provençal city of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, it gathers amongst its partitions dotted with work and sculptures, a great a part of the cultural chronicle of the previous twentieth century, along with having been the scene of among the nice love passions which have made the press of the guts boil.

The primary ingredient that contributed to the transformation of a small city bar into a type of few legendary locations is its location. Saint-Paul-de-Vence, organized as in a nativity scene on the slopes of a mild hill from which it looms over the Mediterranean, is among the oldest medieval cities on the French Riviera, and is the underside of the Riviera de the nice fortunes, the aristocrats and the royal exiles. There, within the twenties of the final century, Paul Roux opened Chez Robinson, the bar that he ended up increasing – and renaming – so as to add rooms and that grew to become world well-known with its new identify.

However it was neither the identify nor the city, however scenes resembling Miró on a chair in an effort to good a portray that he had beforehand hung in the lounge that constructed this reputation. The e-book collects them The e-book La Colombe d’Or. Saint Pau de Vence (textual content by Martine Buchet and images by Prosper Assouline, Editorial Assouline), which is being republished now, and which is just like the lodge’s secret diary with extra secrets and techniques, with the Martinez’s permission.

The workers, as anticipated of motels with supplementary flexibility For probably the most eccentric pleasures, he jealously guards all details about his company, thus making the account of this beaux free It’s the solely public witness of that pleasure of dwelling that contaminated artists, actors or singers alike, and with particular incidence on the shores of the Mediterranean.

Enthusiastic about artwork, the proprietor of the institution turned the lodge into one thing nearer to an artists’ residence and it was not stunning that on a couple of event he modified lodging for work, a method with which he started a group of latest artwork that might find yourself being one of many hallmarks of the lodge, whose signature e-book is a parade of names from the twentieth century plastic avant-garde: Georges Braque, Fernand Léger, Joan Miró, Francis Picabia, Paul Signac or Raoul Dufy, the artist who has condensed in his work that joie de vivre.

Paul Roux enjoys the friendship of creators and artists. One morning, the e-book says, an aged Henri Matisse parked a limousine in entrance of his institution, inside, whose sickness solely allowed him to do collages of paper with scissors: she had traveled to the lodge to ask him to have a cup of tea in her automotive. La Colombe d’Or and the identify of Paul Roux are already a part of the imaginary of twentieth century artwork historical past. But additionally from the cinema. Actors, Hollywood stars, administrators and screenwriters have found the discreet appeal of this hostel, a Provencal mansion with a country air, uncooked partitions, strong picket furnishings and huge home windows by means of which the inside vegetation communicates with the large bougainvillea that climb up the stone façade and the ocean of ​​the Côte d’Azur illuminates the rooms.

The outbreak of the Second World Struggle, with France occupied by the Nazi military, compelled movie manufacturing to maneuver to the shores of the Mediterranean, to the La Victorine studios in Good. The poet Jacques Prévert, screenwriter of the movie The guests of the night time (Marcel Carné, 1941) was then one of many lodge’s new company. The crush between the long run creator of the music Lifeless leaves and the place was withering. Prévert grew to become its fundamental promoter, attracting different names from present enterprise and tradition.

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt have shared breakfast at La Colombre d’Or, Yves Montand has performed pétanque with Lino Ventura and Simone Signoret has fallen in love with Yves Montand (and vice versa). When their romance started in the summertime of 1949, she was married to filmmaker Yves Allégret, with whom she had a daughter, and he had simply left a stormy relationship with Edith Piaf. She, a younger lady raised in a bourgeois and mental surroundings. He, a younger singer of working class origin and an anti-fascist Italian household. Solely two years later they had been married within the Saint-Paul-de Vence city corridor with the patron of Le Colombe d’Or and Jacques Prévert as witnesses. The Signoret & Montand couple grew to become one of many regular figures of the lodge between filming and musical excursions, signing of manifestos in opposition to the atomic bomb or protests in opposition to the Algerian Struggle.

Signoret and Montand are a part of the inventive royalty of the leisure world, a relationship crossed by sentimental storms and infidelities of the singer and actor, who later lived a passionate romance with Marilyn Monroe throughout the filming of The billionaire. The Colombre d’Or doesn’t overlook the phrase that Signoret pronounced when she came upon: “I can’t permit myself to evaluate what might have occurred between a person, my husband, and a lady, my companion, who labored and lived below the identical

La Colombe d’Or was additionally a refuge for the brand new wave of French cinema within the late Nineteen Fifties, with a François Truffaut enshrined on the Cannes Movie Competition with the movie The 4 hundred strokes as a spokesperson for the brand new cinema. The director maintained his loyalty to the institution till the tip of his days. Shortly earlier than his dying, Truffaut took refuge in La Colombe d’Or, in the identical room as soon as inhabited by one other director with a status for extravagance, Henri-Georges Clouzot, whereas tirelessly reviewing certainly one of Orson Welles’ masterpieces The magnificent Amberson, because of a VCR that the Roux household has put in of their room.

The sculptures of Alexander Calder and work by Picasso and Miró had been additionally witnesses of one other luminous couple, Romy Schneider and Alain Delon, who walked their youthful love by means of the Provencal levels. A couple of years later, already separated, not removed from La Colombe d’Or, they met once more because of the filming of The pool, between the expectation and the media morbid to see collectively as lovers – on the display – the couple who made half the world dream.

The romances are innumerable, however there was additionally room for heartbreak. Actress Anouk Aimé, star of La dolce vita, and the musician Pierre Barouh, who has made half the world hum the soundtrack of the movie A Man and a Girl, ended their relationship at La Colombe d’Or. The fault was the lodge pool, the place British actor Albert Finney met Aimé. In view of the sulphurous amorous affairs, gossips level to La Colombe d’Or as “probably the most stylish of the Côte d’Azur ”.

There are such a lot of tales on this small institution that hardly any new company can slot in. Like that point a final minute name insisted on reserving a room. Confronted with the impossibility of getting the reservation, with the whole lodge, a voice on the opposite finish of the cellphone replies: “Even for Madonna?”(“ Even for Madonna? ”).