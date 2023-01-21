I met her mother first than her. When I saw her for the first time, I verified what so many told me: an imposing, categorical, ingenious and charismatic woman. That and much more she was Guadalupe Marin, at that time wife of Diego Rivera. I started treating her and we became good friends until she died. In that long friendship I witnessed important events in the world of culture, as well as many personal anecdotes. Today I only count one that paints it very well: when she invited me to a meal at her house with a select group of artists and intellectuals, I felt very flattered, although she made the recommendation that it be punctual and very “dressed up”. Something went wrong that day and I was more than an hour late, even though I was wearing black pants and a nice white blouse, believing that my personal presentation was like etiquette. When she arrived she opened the door of her house and very annoyed she told me “we are already eating and I set the table for those of us who were there on time… you will have to stay to eat for another occasion”, and I conclude: “dress more elegant and original because the combination that you bring looks like the waitresses in a Chinese café”. Contrite and stupefied, I returned to my house. But the friendship continued and she came to adopt me as one of her daughters, even though the greatest gift she gave me was to introduce me to her daughter Lupita from her.

Over time, an even greater friendship emerged with the daughter than with the mother, which represented a true privilege for me because Guadalupe Rivera Marín gave me testimony of an exemplary friendship, above all of enjoying and learning so much from her acute intelligence and wisdom. life experience. Our meetings, social gatherings, confidences and common struggles in favor of our gender multiplied, and equally not only our ties on a personal level but also between our respective families were strengthened. A friend and teacher to whom I owe so much and hence my enormous sadness that she has left, even though I will try to preserve with joy and happiness her so full passage through life, full of achievements, wisdom and invaluable legacies that she leaves to our Mexico. .

Thank you always, dear and admired Lupita, and may you find yourself wherever you want to be, very happy and bright with your loved ones.