The announcement that was coming ended up materializing and had repercussions throughout the world of football: Sergio “Kun” Agüero33-year-old Argentine striker who plays for FC Barcelona and the national team, put an end to his impressive professional career.
It is true that later he broke it in Atlético Madrid, he became an idol of Manchester City, he became the third top scorer in the history of the Argentine National Team and then he landed in FC Barcelona although he could not share a squad with Lionel Messi as he wanted, but the “Kun” of the beginnings in Independiente was an amazing and incomparable thing.
Is that Agüero was not only the youngest player to make his debut in Argentine football, surpassing Diego Armando Maradona no less, but he also did it by far and No one will forget the Avellaneda classic played on September 11, 2005, with Independiente’s 4-0 win over his classic rival Racing at the Libertadores de América stadium, with a phenomenal presentation by Nicolás Frutos, who scored three goals, and Kun’s delicious goal, who after several dribbles and a run of several meters beat goalkeeper Gustavo Campagnuolo.
“It was one of the most beautiful goals of my career”, said the protagonist this Wednesday at the Barcelona stadium, and precisely that goal was chosen by the official account of “Rojo” as a tribute on the day of his farewell, being one of the 18 goals he scored in 36 games played with the jersey from the club of his loves, before leaving for Spain.
