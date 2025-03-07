The unforeseen that gave rise to the birth of the DJ

Each March 9 The International DJ Day is celebrateda reason that began the World DJ Found Foundation and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy NGO as a tribute to the figure of those people who have put music in discos and musical events through the mixture, which from the 60s and 70s had its true explosion due to an unforeseen event that would change this profession as we knew.

Francis Grasso and a substitution that changed the history of the DJ

The figure of what was known as Disc-Jockey had already begun at the beginning of the 20th century, with Ray Newby considered as the first in history and with other remarkable names such as Ron Digginsa pioneer engineer of the British radio that built in 1947 the Diggolathat you have as the first table of musical mixtures.

However, the figure of the DJ as we know it is currently the result of an unforeseen event that occurred at the end of the 60s, when the New Yorker Francis Grassoreplaced the resident Terry Noel In the club Salvation II On a Friday night of the year 1968. That had been a last minute call after the owners were left, but would change not only the course of the protagonist himself, but also of the disco music.

Francis Grasso was born in New York in 1949 and had had a short career as a dancer. His contact with music returned to meet the people who worked in the clubs Salvation I and Salvation II, with which he established contact and made them think of him when they needed a substitution for their resident DJ.

What changed Grasso That night of 1968 It was that it would be the first person who would click on each other, which would turn a turn to the technique that had been used until then, because what they did was choose discs, put them one after another, being mainly only recorded music that put the soundtrack to the parties in discos and musical premises. He had not limited himself to that, but began to ‘play’ with the albums, with his rhythms, creating a perfect amalgam that reaches our days.

The techniques that gave rise to the modern DJ

Thus, the New Yorker would return to the usual omo disc jockey club and experienced in the mixture table thanks to his musical training to know how to touch certain instruments and control the rhythm, which together with his charism The movie Klutestarring Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland.

Francis Grasso applied two main techniques, one of them the Slip-Cueing, which consists of a album sounds, another dish continues in motion and being one of them static, we can mix it to throw it right at the time of Beat to the compass, and the other to make two albums touch at the same time coinciding in rhythm.

Something simple taking into account the technology of the moment, with dishes that were motor traction, which made the sliding of the vinyl was not entirely correct to adjust the speed. This also caused the manufacture of toadiscos to be modified until you reach the tensile to Correa later.

A new story of music written from the dance floor



Despite its great advance and the influence of the figure of the modern DJ that has reached our days, Francis Grasso He died in March 2001, with only 52 years, in ruin and without recognition of a person who contributed the mixture and musical program that today are the basis of what we know as Disc Jockey.