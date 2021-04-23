Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid are not alone in the Super League. It is true that they have the support of Joan Laporta and Barcelona, but another Catalan club has become an unexpected ‘ally’. It’s about the Joined Esportiva Castellfollit, from the region of La Garrotxa that is active in Catalan Fourth (the ninth Spanish division) and that has three youth soccer teams, which has taken advantage of the open conflict in Europe with this new competition to broadcast a statement full of irony, of double readings which, to tell the truth, is a whole vindication of modest football.

“The board of directors of Unió Esportiva Castellfollit wants to publicly express its willingness to participate in the competition”, They affirm. “We want to give our explicit support for President Florentino Pérez, since it is commendable that he wants to save football from the situation in which all clubs are immersed because of the decrease in income that we have suffered from COVID-19”, They point out,“ playing fewer matches as locals and lowering the collection of the bar service, the inability to carry out the Christmas raffles or having lost income due to sponsorship, since local businesses also suffer from this pandemic ”.

“The board of directors believes that the possibility of entering this new competition is the only way in which the economic viability of the club can be ensured in the short term, in addition to being able to get some extra income for improving our facilities, leaving behind the dirt field and thus being able to achieve the dream of having a playing field worthy of the 21st century”, Claims the Castellfollit de la Roca team with all the sarcasm in the world, not without culminating in the fact that the decision“ must be ratified by the next extraordinary meeting of partners, in which we will also take the opportunity to sell shares for the raffle of a bread basket”.