Carlo Ancelotti, this Sunday at the Metropolitano. Quality Sport Images (Getty Images)

Of the Madrid that won the League and the Champions League 16 months ago, Carlo Ancelotti has very little left standing, healthy and in full force in the eyes of the club. The names with which he triumphed have been fading, or directly disappearing for multiple reasons, and the new team that should emerge is not fighting yet. Courtois and Militão were seriously injured, Casemiro and Benzema left, and noise has settled around Kroos and Modric. The central spine of that set does not exist at the moment, or is discussed within the walls, and in its place pieces are missing (a nine world-class) and what has emerged is still insufficient. The Bellingham effect doesn’t fix everything.

3 Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina (Azpilicueta, min. 64), Samuel Lino (Javi Galán, min. 86), Savic, Giménez (Correa, min. 85), Koke (Witsel, min. 45), Saúl, Marcos Llorente , Griezmann and Morata (Depay, min. 82) 1 Arrizabalaga, Fran Garcia (Ferland Mendy, min. 56), Alaba, Rüdiger, Lucas Vázquez (Nacho, min. 56), Modric (Joselu, min. 45), Kroos (Brahim Diaz, min. 70), Camavinga (Aurelien Tchouameni , min. 56), Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goals 1-0 min. 3: Morata. 2-0 min. 18: Griezmann. 2-1 min. 35: Kroos. 3-1 min. 46: Morata. Referee Javier Alberola Rojas Yellow cards Modric (min. 44), Giménez (min. 46), Ferland Mendy (min. 66) and Jude Bellingham (min. 95)

The lineup of the German (33 years old) and the Croatian (38) in the Metropolitano’s setback after not having been starters at the same time this year and the entity encouraging the coach to give more prominence to the young people reflected the moment of indefinition that crosses the white line between what is ending and what is expected. A risky bet for the Italian coach that even surprised some Madrid employees, as they showed in some groups after the 3-1, while the Reggiolo coach could not fully understand the calamitous performance of the defense.

Carletto’s painting lives in a trance conditioned largely by the absence of a replacement top for Benzema, who this weekend celebrated Saudi Arabia’s national day in uniform. An undisguisable hole that has pushed the white coach, famous for his lack of rebellion and effective pragmatism, to execute a change of system to exploit Bellingham’s scoring route within an unbalanced squad, with eight midfielders and just four pure attackers, of the which one (Brahim) has barely told.

This Sunday, the escape routes affected all lines. The defense (without Militão) lacked forcefulness and the general defensive system lacks tension (five goals conceded in the first minutes of each act so far this season). Last year, the shield had lost solidity and the new design, as the coach admitted, is not the one that convinces him the most for the rearguard. Mendy, another pillar of the fourteenth Champions League, has been lost among so many injuries and the recruitment of Fran García has not offered all certainties to date.

In the average, Casemiro sold, Madrid has not found a replacement. Tchouameni (80 million, the club’s fifth most expensive signing) was diluted after the World Cup and in the Metropolitano he was a substitute. And in the creation of the game, the team has not emancipated itself from Kroos and Modric, but neither do they set the pace as before in the most important events. Upstairs, without a spare for Benzema, the team acts as a tightrope walker, clinging to Bellingham’s pole in this start. Rodrygo, who is expected to make a breakthrough in scoring, scored the first goal in San Mamés and then added 30 unsuccessful shots plus a missed penalty.

Beyond the shortcomings up front —Ancelotti asked for a nine of first level, but later accepted that they would not bring it to him—, the sirloin of the debate in the construction of a new Madrid is concentrated today in the middle, the plot where it has invested the most since the pandemic: 130 million plus the same for Bellingham. Specifically, in Kroos and Modric, and even more so after their surprising lineup at the same time against Atlético. With the loss of Vinicius, the coach gave the Balkan a clue and dispensed with Joselu and Tchouameni, contrary to what he had been doing.

Meeting with the core

The sending by the two veterans was a very striking decision. The club had asked him to accelerate the generational transition in that area, a measure that he took in the six previous games, with neither of them starting at the same time. Then, the Croatian’s substitution at half-time was interpreted as the recognition of a mistake. A measure that may deepen the dissatisfaction that Modric had already shown with his new role. Kroos had accepted it more willingly.

It was sensed in the summer that this would be the most delicate point in the management of the squad for the Italian, although, at the same time, his horizon as a possible Brazilian coach makes him feel free in making decisions. In any case, the issue has increased in volume without reaching October.

A year ago, at the beginning of last season, Ancelotti met with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, and announced to them that their minutes would be reduced due to the appearance of fresh meat (Tchouameni and Camavinga, above all). The three received the message professionally and accepted the challenge of surviving. The first left a few days later, eager for the English adventure, but the second two ended up resisting and winning, undisputed in the most difficult encounters. City’s 4-0, however, seemed to close that duopoly due to the signals emitted that night and because, when planning the new season, the club conveyed to Ancelotti the convenience of taking one more step in that transition and that At least, they did not coincide so many times in the initial plan.

And in those he was in the first duels, until the German and the Croatian returned to the eleven the night in which Atlético ate a Madrid that was ruined in defense. The bankruptcy was collective, especially at the back, although many glances ended in the decision to turn again and at the same time to the two most distinguished members of the old guard, due to the meaning of their ownership at a time of travel towards a new Madrid that still It hasn’t set.

The red-and-white setback forces Ancelotti in the next high-profile events to redefine the roles, or to insist on them until further notice.

