A friend of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta had seen him conversing with Daniel Sancho, prior to the heinous crime.. The young Spaniard confessed that he murdered the plastic surgeon in Thailand and threw parts of his body into the garbage and into the sea. Since then, he has been imprisoned while receiving a summons for a trial for the crime of premeditated murder.

Zamira, a friend of Arrieta, spoke to the black chronicle channel ‘Triun Arts’ about a youtuber Spanish. There he recounted that the doctor uploaded an image to his Instagram account weeks before he died.

According to her, he appeared having dinner with several friends, including Sancho. Zamira wrote Arrieta a message and after a few seconds he made a video call to introduce her to the people he was with.

Coincidentally, the woman is a chef just like Sancho, so that was a reason for them to exchange more words. The young Spaniard even promised her that when she traveled to Spain she would cook for him.

“It seems incredible to me that I had a conversation with him. At no time could it cross my mind that this person is going to do that,” said the woman for ‘Triun Arts’.

The doctor’s friend also wanted to make it clear that Arrieta was a hard-working man and that he cared to “maintain his parents, his sister and his niece well.”

In this way, he wanted to reject the image that some have created of the victim: “Any rubbish that they want to throw at Edwin, such as malpractice (as a surgeon) for which there are no lawsuits, anything they speak without knowledge of the facts is irrelevant to the magnitude of the crime that has been committed”.

The last messages that Daniel Sancho sent to another friend of Edwin Arrieta

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

Before confessing to the crime, the chef exchanged a couple of messages with Vivi Ordosgoitia, a friend of Arrieta’s. She, worried, had contacted him when she did not know the whereabouts of the doctor.

Vivi: Please, you can know that we are super distressed, I need you to go find Edwin anywhere.

Sancho: Yes, I take the motorcycle and go to the Police or to the hospitals.

Vivi: Go to Ko Pha Ngan Police Station, they tell me he is there.

However, the young woman did not receive responses from Spanish for several hours, as revealed to the program This is life of the Chanel Telecinco. As doubts persisted as to what had happened to Arrieta, she wrote to him again the next day.

Vivi: Please, Sancho. You went?

To his surprise, the chef told him that he was being questioned by the Police.

Sancho: They have kept me asking many questions.

Live: I don’t believe you. What a scare. Can’t you imagine where (Edwin) could be?

Sancho: I don’t know what to tell you, I just know that I hope she’s okay. I am being held by literally the entire Ko Phan Ngan police.

The woman, from Colombia, did not understand what was happening and insisted on the whereabouts of her friend, while the confessed murderer was captured.

Live: what happened?

Sancho: These people are scaring me.

Vivi: You have to be calm, you are his friend. Where did Edwin leave his luggage, the suitcase and his things?

Sancho: We left one for the party, I don’t know. We did not stay in the same hotel.

Vivi: Surely they stole it, they left it lying around, look for it by heaven and earth.

However, at the woman’s request, the young man did not respond. By that time, he had already claimed responsibility for the crime and was at the disposal of the Thai Police..

Vivi: Don’t stop answering me, please.

