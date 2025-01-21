The buzz in political and analyst circles until ‘four days ago’ maintained that the arrival of a new president to the White House could be a relief for Russian oil given Donald Trump’s ‘better’ relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. . However, statements by the new US Treasury Secretary have ruined these prospects in one fell swoop and have put Europe’s economy in the spotlight. Because? Simple, Europe could end up paying dearly for this unexpected new sanction (more expensive oil)while the US would emerge unscathed from it. Europe needs to import millions of barrels of oil every day, while it barely produces crude oil. Expensive oil would hinder the economic growth of the Old Continent. On the contrary, the United States, the world’s largest oil producer, would not suffer any damage, according to the latest economic models that incorporate its new production levels. The US has become immune to oil fluctuations thanks to the oil boom fracking. An increase in the price of ‘black gold’ could raise the country’s inflation, but at the same time it would increase the income and activity of the enormous US oil sector, leaving a neutral impact on the economy. In Europe the opposite happens.

Last Friday, January 10, the outgoing Biden Administration somewhat surprised by approving the toughest sanctions to date against the Russian oil industry. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned 161 oil tankers and traders involved in some 2,000 shipments since the invasion of Ukraine began. It also acted against Moscow-based ship insurers and two companies – Surgutneftgas and Gazpromneft – which in the first ten months of last year accounted for almost 30% of Russia’s oil exports.

The coup strongly shook a Russian oil network (which has been under sanctions for more than two years) that has continued to operate at full capacity in the last two years thanks to Moscow’s tricks (such as its ghost fleet of old oil tankers), its friendship with China and the connivance of powers like India. It has been Washington that has decided when and how much to tighten the yoke on Russian oil when it has repeatedly caused controversy that the $60 oil cap decreed by the G-7 and the European Union has broken down at many stages.

This latest ‘backlash’ from Biden, some analysts pointed out, somewhat complicated the landing of Donald Trump and his followers. The experts’ speculations pointed to two possible strategies on the part of the incoming president. On the one hand, reduce some of these measures as a nod to Russia seeking a solution for Ukraine. On the other hand, take advantage of these sanctions to increase pressure on Russia and bring it to the negotiating table. The statements made by Trump’s chosen Treasury secretary, the Well-known investor Scott Bessentfor some the most rational head in the president’s cabinet, point to the second path.

“I will be 100% in favor of imposing new sanctions,” especially the Russian oil majors, Scott Bessent said during a Senate committee hearing. “I think the sanctions have not been tough enough,” Bessent said, in fact, of the existing measures, adding that the Biden administration did not tighten sooner because it was concerned about rising energy prices during the election race.

The US is the king of world oil

The US currently produces 13.4 million barrels of crude oil every day. Furthermore, the new president of the United States intends to promote this activity, liberalizing the sector further and allowing new drilling on federal land to look for more crude oil. The latest studies reveal that a rise in the price of oil no longer impacts the economy of the world’s leading power, since the benefits equal the losses (price rise). In addition, the US has a certain energy security assured with its oil and that of Canada, which is enough to cover its entire demand. In a crude way, one could say that today Americans can live without Middle Eastern crude oil, something that was unthinkable just 15 years ago.

Furthermore, a rise in oil would be welcomed by the US industry, whose production costs are higher than those of OPEC countries. Expensive oil is ‘may water’ for the fracking of the US and the large producers, who are one of the most important supports of the new US president. In Europe the opposite happens. Perhaps the only country that would benefit from tougher sanctions on Russian crude oil is Norway, which would see its income from oil sales to Europe increase. On the contrary, the rest of the continent would suffer from the increase in prices (more inflation) and less growth derived from that higher inflation. This is how the ECB explained it during the last bullish oil shock in 2022 in a report.

Like a tax increase

In terms of potential production (potential GDP), rising oil prices can negatively affect several fundamental factors, such as investment and productivity. The ECB explains that oil, being an essential input in production, can increase capital costs, discourage investment and, in the long term, generate a drop in productivity. Besides, “Higher transportation costs could reduce incentives for specializationnegatively affecting productivity growth,” the report states. Not only that, the rise in oil prices in a continent like Europe works as an increase in taxes. Consumers see how a larger part of their income has to be dedicated to paying of fuels, money that leaves the European economy towards the producing countries.

The impact on the labor market is also significant. Rising energy prices initially erode companies’ profit margins and could increase inflationary pressure. The ECB warns that, in the absence of nominal wage adjustments, companies face higher costs, which could translate into increases in structural unemployment or a reduction in the real purchasing power of workers. This could lastingly alter the labor supply in the region.

However, The ECB points out that the long-term impact could be limited. Estimates indicate that a 40% increase in oil prices could reduce the eurozone’s potential production level by approximately 0.8 percentage points over a four-year horizon. The responsiveness of monetary and technological policies also plays a crucial role in mitigating the impact. The ECB emphasizes that an effective monetary policy can reduce the lingering effect of the oil shock, stabilizing inflation expectations and limiting the effects of hysteresis in the economy. In addition, technological advances and the transition towards more sustainable energy alternatives, such as electric transportation, offer tools to adapt more quickly to high oil prices.

Bank of America also warns of the possible impact of more expensive oil on Europe. “Yes, the energy complex has gone up. And, as we have already said, higher inflation through energy prices would be bad news for growth prospectsespecially when the consumer is the only source of growth throughout 2025,” writes the team of analysts headed by Rubén Segura-Cayuela.

“A normal supply shock under current initial conditions should be something the ECB already took into account. But higher short-term inflation (up to 50 basis points if current prices were persistently held here) could create communication noise and some delays in the rate cut cycle, especially after the March meeting,” these analysts add. Still, BofA insists that slower rate cuts in the face of an energy price shock would ultimately lead to at least the same end point for official interest rates (1.5% is their estimate), if not higher. low.