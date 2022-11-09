Gerard Pique and Shakira They reached an agreement for the custody of their two children for which the artist will leave Barcelona and move to Miami with the children, informed sources familiar with the pact sealed five months after announcing the separation.

“We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure”Shakira’s communication team said Tuesday in a message signed jointly by the singer and Piqué.

“Our sole objective is to provide them with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected,” adds the concise note, which does not give details about the terms of the agreement reached in a last meeting of almost 13 hours in Barcelona, ​​which was extended until late Monday night.

Now, as the European press has revealed, new details of the gestation of the pact are known. Y Clara Chia Martithe new girlfriend of the Barcelona man, would have been transcendental in said process.

‘voice of peace’

Photo: Screenshots ‘Goal Play’

Apparently, according to the Spanish media, Clara Chía Martí was the “voice of peace” in the midst of the negotiations between Piqué and Shakira.

According to these versions, she would have asked her boyfriend to have a more open attitude so that her two children, Sasha and Milan, would be well off in the middle of the separation process.

“The young woman wants the two to fix things without hurting each other and it would have been her who has convinced the athlete to calm down and talk things over, facilitating the wishes of the mother of his children”, published ‘El Nacional’.

So far, there is no exact date for Shakira and her children’s trip to Miami, where they plan to settle.

́ ! After almost 6 months of conciliation sessions between Shakira and Pique, both parties have finally been able to reach an agreement in which Shakira already has parental authority over the children. In 2023 they start a new life in Miami. #FreeShakira pic.twitter.com/k01E4ammiy – Juan Diego Correa (@Jdieegocorrea) November 8, 2022

