The unexpected revenge of Once Caldas against Junior

Once Caldas’ response to the elimination of Junior
Image captured from Twitter
The team from Manizale took revenge for a mockery made by the shark team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 23, 2022, 09:44 PM
Tonight the response of Once Caldas to the elimination of Junior from Barranquilla went viral. “How did they do?” The whites responded to a response from Junior, who through Twitter replied with “It was a pleasure! We continue at the party of eight” to the congratulations that the Manizales team made him for his 98th birthday last seven of August.
Social network users took this as revenge and have flooded Twitter with memes about the elimination of the coastal team.
🙌🏻🥳 Happy 98 years @JuniorClubSA Thank you for making us part of this great celebration! 🇮🇹🫶🏻 #Once Caldas
— 🏆 Once Caldas DAF ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@oncecaldas) August 8, 2022
How did they do? 🤔
— 🏆 Once Caldas DAF ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@oncecaldas) November 24, 2022
Here are the best memes from Junior’s elimination:
What is Jorge Arias for me?
In mathematics, the problem
In Spanish, the mistake.
In History, the war.
In geography, natural disasters.
In art, the lack of creativity.
In physical education, sedentary lifestyle.
In soccer, the worst team.
—Samuel 🅱️ (@bahokinho_77) November 24, 2022
#unexpected #revenge #Caldas #Junior
