The unexpected revenge of Once Caldas against Junior

Tonight the response of Once Caldas to the elimination of Junior from Barranquilla went viral. “How did they do?” The whites responded to a response from Junior, who through Twitter replied with “It was a pleasure! We continue at the party of eight” to the congratulations that the Manizales team made him for his 98th birthday last seven of August.

Social network users took this as revenge and have flooded Twitter with memes about the elimination of the coastal team.

🙌🏻🥳 Happy 98 years @JuniorClubSA Thank you for making us part of this great celebration! 🇮🇹🫶🏻 #Once Caldas — 🏆 Once Caldas DAF ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@oncecaldas) August 8, 2022

How did they do? 🤔 — 🏆 Once Caldas DAF ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@oncecaldas) November 24, 2022

Here are the best memes from Junior’s elimination:

What is Jorge Arias for me?

In mathematics, the problem

In Spanish, the mistake.

In History, the war.

In geography, natural disasters.

In art, the lack of creativity.

In physical education, sedentary lifestyle.

In soccer, the worst team. —Samuel 🅱️ (@bahokinho_77) November 24, 2022

SPORTS WRITING