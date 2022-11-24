Thursday, November 24, 2022
The unexpected revenge of Once Caldas against Junior

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
0


Once Caldas

Once Caldas’ response to the elimination of Junior

Photo:

Image captured from Twitter

Once Caldas’ response to the elimination of Junior

The team from Manizale took revenge for a mockery made by the shark team.

Tonight the response of Once Caldas to the elimination of Junior from Barranquilla went viral. “How did they do?” The whites responded to a response from Junior, who through Twitter replied with “It was a pleasure! We continue at the party of eight” to the congratulations that the Manizales team made him for his 98th birthday last seven of August.

Social network users took this as revenge and have flooded Twitter with memes about the elimination of the coastal team.

Here are the best memes from Junior’s elimination:

SPORTS WRITING

