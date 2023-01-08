Mexico. Patricia Manterola reveals that her children, like her, do not eat meat, It is a decision that they made and that later they also made by themselves and they celebrate it, since it is for their own good and for a healthy life.

Manterola, former member of the Mexican group Garibaldi, solo singer and leading actress in soap operas such as Acapulco, body and soul, shares in an interview with an entertainment program that her brother is vegan and thanks to him, she also became the same.

“One Christmas she cooked for me and my twins, who were six months old, she prepared delicious vegan food, I liked it and I fell in love with veganism, I felt full of energy and very good.”

Then, Manterola put herself in the hands of a nutritionist to help her carry out the process in a healthy way. and everything in his life and that of his family flowed better.

Patricia, 50 years oldis the mother of three children, Lucca, Alesso and Mateo, He cites that they do not eat meat and this was not imposed on them, but the idea was born from them.

“My son Lucca told me that he did not want to eat meat because it was from animals that they killed, we love animals and he told me that he did not crave meat,” says Patricia.

Alesso, her youngest son, is the one who later became a vegetarian, after seeing a video of animal abuse towards sharks: “I never imposed it on them,” Patricia Manterola also quotes.

Patricia Manterola lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, along with her husband and children and remains current in the world of entertainment, as she has recently taken part in soap operas such as Señora Acero 5 and the comedy show Frozen Rent, seasons one and two.