After the Thanksgiving celebration, consumers began shopping in physical stores or online. Spending, according to first estimates, has broken records on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. With unemployment at historically low levels and some savings still accumulated from the pandemic, family spending has allowed the US economy to go off script again and again. Despite interest rate increases, international conflicts, banking turmoil, strikes and other setbacks, the US economy has remained vigorous. “The key surprise of the US economy this year has been its resilience and, in particular, its growth,” says Tiffany Wilding, an economist at Pimco, via videoconference, who warns, however, that the risks have moved to 2024.

This Wednesday, the Office of Economic Analysis of the Department of Commerce revised its estimate upwards GDP growth in the third quarter to an impressive annualized pace of 5.2% (quarterly growth of about 1.3%), the highest rate since the end of 2021. Meanwhile, inflation has fallen up to 3.2% and the unemployment rate has been below 4% for 21 months, the best streak in 60 years.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, joked a few months ago with bad omens. “I have been hearing every month that there is going to be a recession next month. “I don’t think there is,” he said in June. Many economists, including Federal Reserve technicians, had a recessionary chapter written in their script for this year, but the plot has taken its own course. “No one imagined that interest rates could rise so quickly without the US economy falling into recession or, more importantly, without a huge market crash, as occurred with the collapse of the LTCM fund in 1998″, comments Yves Bonzon, head of investments at the Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

Wilding’s explanation is that the US fiscal response to the pandemic was much more aggressive than that of other developed markets. The excess savings derived from large public transfers and lower spending due to confinement “has been a much greater shock absorber than anyone had anticipated.” To this, she indicates, some improvements have been added on the supply side, such as the increase in the active population due to the arrival of immigrants and the higher activity rate.

Brake in sight

Somehow, the bad omens have only been deferred. After the summer hit, experts believe that the economy is beginning to slow down and there are those who believe that the risk of recession is still very present for 2024. In the third quarter, “growth was driven mainly by a strong increase in spending from consumers, along with extraordinary contributions from stockpiling and public spending. These three factors seem destined to disappear in the coming quarters,” explains Michael Pearce, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. “That excess pandemic savings has boosted growth this year, but it is fading,” says Wilding.

After analyzing multiple similar episodes in various countries over the last 70 years, the Pimco economist emphasizes that when there has been such an aggressive tightening of monetary policy based on inflation as high as on this occasion, “90% of those cycles of rate increases ended in recession.” “Just from historical experience, without knowing anything else, we are in a period in which there is a higher probability of recession than normal. Where would we put that probability? Like a coin toss.” Wilding believes markets are now undervaluing that risk and being too complacent.

“GDP forecast models based on available data predict a significant moderation in economic activity in the fourth quarter,” said Christopher Waller, advisor to the Federal Reserve, on Tuesday at an event in Washington, at the American Enterprise Institute. The banker pointed out a growth forecast at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the fourth quarter, in line with that of the first half of the year, but less than half that of the third. “Something that significantly boosted GDP in the third quarter was the accumulation of inventories, which are quite volatile from one quarter to the next,” Waller warned.

“We still do not know the full extent of the effects of tightening monetary policy and financial conditions on economic activity and inflation,” Michelle Bowman, also a Federal Reserve advisor, admitted in another speech. She explained that rate hikes are being felt on small business loans and corporate debt, as well as slightly higher delinquencies on credit cards and auto loans. However, the presence of cash buyers in the housing market has partly reduced the sensitivity to interest rates in the real estate sector. “In addition, many households continue to have significant excess savings and are realizing continued savings from mortgages originated or refinanced when interest rates were low,” she added.

Bonzon agrees that rate increases have had little impact, even in sectors that are very sensitive to the price of money, such as residential real estate. “Actually, after suffering a huge shock of negative wealth in 2008, U.S. households spent a decade rebuilding their wealth. Then, when the pandemic hit, direct government transfers and asset inflation further bolstered the health of their balance sheets,” he adds.

The economist points out that according to JP Morgan Asset Management, Americans currently have 174 trillion dollars in assets, compared to 85 trillion before the global financial crisis that began in 2007. Their debt amounts to 20 trillion dollars, two thirds of the which correspond to mortgages with an average fixed rate of 3%. “The adjustment in interest rates has therefore had little impact on American households,” he concludes.

The market almost ruled out a new rate hike at the December meeting. Many are beginning to think more about when the rate cuts will begin, as shown by the sharp rise in the price of Treasury bonds in November (with falling yields) and the weakening of the dollar to its lowest levels in the last three months. The Federal Reserve’s Dec. 13 meeting should shed some light on how the central bank sees the outlook for 2024, an election year. Of course, nothing guarantees that it will be right.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_