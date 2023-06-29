Gaela Barraza She became the new Miss Teen Model World 2023 and her name was a trend in the national territory. Her father, Carlos “Tomate” Barraza, had an emotional reaction when he found out that the young woman was crowned in the international contest. Both visited the set of “Love and Fire”this Wednesday, June 28, to talk about his experience in the beauty pageant that took place in Punta Cana. There, the singer made an unusual request for his daughter.

Gaela Barraza, Miss Teen World 2023. Photo: diffusion

What did ‘Tomate’ Barraza say during the LIVE program?

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza sent a particular message to his daughter Gaela’s study center. The singer surprised with the unusual request on the set of “Love and Fire”. “I want to make a call to the school… Can you give the young lady a scholarship?” Said the interpreter.

“They charge me in dollars,” he exclaimed. The artist’s eldest daughter was shocked to hear her father’s call. Given this, Rodrigo González asked her if her request was for her qualifications or for the national title that she recently obtained.

What profession does Gaela Barraza want to study?

Gaela Barraza wants to stand out in other professional fields and not just dedicate herself to modeling. At 15 years old, she brought the crown of Miss Teen Model World 2023, but she wants to finish her studies to study abroad.

Danuzka Zapata revealed what her daughter plans to do when she grows up. “She is still not clear, she has told me that she wants Interior Design or Fashion Design (…). She is studious, really, I take off my hat for my daughter. I am very proud,” she said to The Popular.