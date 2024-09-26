A recent poll by the AP-NORC Research Center found that a plurality of voters believe that the gender of the vice president Kamala Harris could play against her in the upcoming US presidential election.

According to the study, which was reproduced by The Hill, 38 percent of voters believe being a woman will hurt Harris’ chances of winning the White Housewhile only 34 percent think her gender will benefit her. Meanwhile, 26 percent of respondents believe it will make no difference.

In contrast, as for the Republican candidate, 41 percent believe former President Donald Trump’s gender will benefit his campaigncompared to 13 percent who think being a man will be detrimental to them.

Looking at the gender split of voters, regarding the Democrat39 percent of women and 37 percent of men believe that their gender will negatively affect them. On the other hand, in the case of the former president42 percent of women and 40 percent of men believe that their gender will be an advantage for their campaign, while between 11 percent and 15 percent respectively think that being a man will be a disadvantage.

When looking at trends by political affiliation, the differences are even more marked. Democrats, both men and women, are more likely to believe Harris’ gender will be an obstaclewith 52 percent and 53 percent, respectively. Only 30 percent of Democrats see their gender as an advantage.

Instead, Republicans tend to believe Harris’ gender will help herwith 42 percent of women and 41 percent of men holding this belief.

For Trump, Democrats see his gender as a positive factor, with 56 percent of women and 52 percent of men. In contrast, Only a small percentage of Democrats believe their gender will be an obstacle.

The United States will choose its next president on November 5.

Harris leads Trump by more than 10 points in this segment

Despite this perception regarding Harris’s gender that the survey demonstrated, The Democratic candidate led Trump by more than 10 points in a key sector of the population.

As highlighted by a survey conducted by CNN and SSRS, The vice president leads among the voters under 35 years old with 52 percent supportcompared to 40 percent who support the Republican. While 19 percent of this segment remains undecided about his choice.

Breaking down by gender, the survey highlighted that Women under 35 prefer Harris over Trump by 53 percent versus 39 percent. However, among young men, the divide was smaller.