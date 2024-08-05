Cristina Kirchner retains her ability to provoke political earthquakes intact despite not holding any public office. The former Argentine president took six days to speak out about the disputed elections in Venezuela, but in doing so she stabbed the heart of Nicolás Maduro’s government. “I ask you, not only for the Venezuelan people, for the opposition, democracy, [sino] “For Hugo Chavez’s own legacy, they should publish the minutes,” he said. Maduro’s entourage interpreted Kirchner’s distance between Chavez and his successor as disloyalty and responded to her on Sunday. He accused her, without naming her, of having betrayed both the legacy of Peronism and the Argentine people.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has declared Maduro the winner of the July 28 presidential election with nearly 52% of the votes, compared to 43% for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. However, a week later, the vote has still not been released and both the opposition and several countries, including the United States, have recognized González Urrutia as the winner.

This Saturday, during the closing of a seminar in Mexico, Kirchner positioned herself alongside three major leaders of the current Latin American left — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Colombian President Gustavo Petro — who are calling for an impartial verification of the results. However, her insinuation that refusing a transparent scrutiny puts Chávez’s legacy in jeopardy was an indigestible comment for Maduro’s supporters.

Venezuelan Vice President Diosdado Cabello responded to the former president on Sunday: “Chávez’s legacy is in good hands.” His darts were explicit against Alberto Fernández, who came to power in 2019 thanks to the support of Kirchnerism: “Why is he [Javier] Milei in Argentina? Because of Alberto Fernández’s lukewarm attitude. Because of their lukewarm attitude, they betrayed the legacy of Kirchner, of Perón and their own people, and so they want to give their opinion on Venezuela,” Cabello said on the opinion program With the hammer hittingShe referred to two central figures of Peronism, its founder Juan Domingo Perón and former president Néstor Kirchner, of whom the former president is as proud as Maduro is of Chávez.

The Venezuelan vice president suggested that the criticism received from Argentina is motivated by envy. “There is great envy against Venezuela, against Chávez and against Nicolás Maduro because here, in Venezuela, this project has been maintained. They have been in power in their countries and have ended up handing over the government to the extreme right because they have not been consistent with the people who elected them,” he stressed.

The rest of Kirchner’s speech was more friendly to the Maduro government, but went almost unnoticed. “Those who say there is a dictatorship in Venezuela have deputies who visit genocidaires in prison,” he denounced, referring to the controversial visit of legislators from Javier Milei’s party to those convicted of crimes against humanity committed during the last Argentine dictatorship. “Those who talk about a dictatorship are those who gave weapons to the coup d’état in Bolivia. We must be more coherent, please,” he warned after saying that in Venezuela “there are neither angels nor demons.”

From allies to marking red lines

The short circuit between Maduro and Kirchner shows the growing isolation of Chavismo in Latin America. Both Néstor Kirchner and his wife and successor, Cristina Kirchner, were firm allies in their early days. The rise of the former to the presidency of Argentina in 2003 coincided with the arrival to power of Chávez in Venezuela and of Lula in Brazil, in what was considered the beginning of a golden age for the Latin American left.

More than two decades later, former allies like Kirchner are beginning to turn their backs on him. They do so with less harsh words than those of other important actors in the international community, who denounce electoral fraud and repudiate the violent repression of opposition protests, in which at least eleven people have died and some 2,000 have been arrested. But any criticism, however unexpected, immediately turns them into protagonists.

