According to the criteria of

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) informed users that The app had been removed from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Storeas detailed News Channel 8The decision was made after identifying several Deficiencies in the app, which affected its functionality and user experienceAccording to the FLHSMV, they are in the process of looking for a new vendor that can offer a more reliable and secure version of the app.

Florida Smart ID was originally designed to modernize the driver identification process by allowing citizens to carry their driver’s license in digital format. However, adoption of this technology was not as widespread as expected. Many users complained that the app was slow and often malfunctioned, leading to the decision to temporarily remove it.

Florida drivers will have to revert to physical licenses until the government restores the digital system. Photo:iStock Share

Additionally, it was noted that the app faced compatibility issues with certain devices and operating system versions, further limiting its use among Florida drivers, according to iMore. Despite these challenges, the concept of a digital driver’s license remains attractive to manyand it is hoped that an improved version of the app will be able to solve these problems in the future.

What should drivers do after Florida Smart ID retirement?

In an official statement, The FLHSMV recommended that users delete the app from their devices and continue using their physical licenses. until the new version is available. This measure generated concern among drivers who had already adopted the digital license as their main form of identification. However, the department assures that they are working hard to find a solution that meets the necessary security and functionality standards, according to Click Orlando.