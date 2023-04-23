Mexico.-The fortune teller Mhoni Vidente launches unexpected prediction about Shakira and her children and with it the fans of the famous Colombian singer react worriedly on social networks.

In a recent prediction, Mhoni Vidente expresses something that could come to Shakira in relation to what her life is like with her children and she would perhaps be about to lose them.

The Cuban astrologer says that Shakira would go through a difficult situation, because Gerard Piqué, her ex-partner, will try to show that she is not a good mother and will want to stay with her children permanently.

Shakira and her children. Instagram photo

According to Mhoni Vidente, this will happen because Shakira is going on a world tour and then the problems will begin for her regarding her children:

“The worst is coming for Shakira, The legal demand is coming because the children are Spanish and he (Gerard Piqué) wants to show that Shakira is not such a good mother because the tour begins and she cannot attend to them, she wants to take them to whatever place, “quotes Mhoni Vidente.

Regarding Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with Clara Chía, he points out that they both got married in secret and are already expecting their first child, but they have not made it public until now and this will happen in the next few days.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué were in a relationship for 12 years, they had two children, Sasha and Milan, who after the couple’s separation stayed to live with the singer of songs like ‘Ojos así0 and have just moved to settle in Miami, Florida, USA.