So far this year, American taxpayers are facing an unpleasant surprise when filing their tax returns: Refunds are considerably lower compared to previous years. According to data from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), tax refunds have decreased nearly 29% in the first weeks of the tax filing season.

The average refund during the first weeks of the current season is US$1,395, a noticeably lower figure compared to the US$1,963 recorded in the same period last year. This drastic reduction has raised concerns among taxpayers who were expecting a substantial refund this fiscal year.

One of the main reasons behind this decrease in refunds is the fewer people who have filed their taxes so far compared to previous years. According to IRS data, while by February 2023 almost 19,000,000 taxpayers had filed their returns, this year only about 15,000,000 have done so so far. This tax filing gap could be contributing to the drop in refunds.

Another factor to consider is the delayed opening of tax season this year compared to last year. In 2023, the season opened on January 23, while in 2024 it will open on January 29. This small delay could also be influencing the decrease in refunds, since it means a shorter tax filing period for taxpayers.

What steps have been taken to balance tax returns in the United States?

Despite these alarming figures, tax experts suggest that repayments are likely to balance out as tax season progresses. Tom O'Saben, director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals, told Fox Business that any changes to the child tax credit could increase refunds on average.

Besides, A new program called Direct File has been implemented in 12 states, with the goal of simplifying tax filing and eliminating intermediaries like TurboTax. This program, introduced by the IRS, is being implemented gradually to avoid problems and is expected to improve the tax filing experience for taxpayers.

On the other hand, several states have granted tax filing extensions due to natural disasters and extreme weather events. Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Tennessee and West Virginia extended tax filing dates due to flooding, storms, tornadoes and mudslides that affected their residents last year.