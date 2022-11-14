Barcelona signed Franck Kessié as a free agent last summer market, considering him a midfielder with totally different lines from those they already had in the squad, a footballer who, in addition to having a very neat technical quality, has physical potential that Few footballers within the squad can boast.
However, after 6 months in the team, Franck’s time has not been the most outstanding, the Ivorian has not been able to compete alongside Busquets, de Jong, Pedri and Gavi, constantly being a substitute and adding a few minutes under the command of Xavi, that is why, if the player so wishes, he has a very serious escape route within the Premier League where he has an unexpected offer.
According to information from Sport, the Barcelona offices were surprised when in the last few hours they received an offer of 22 million euros from Aston Villa for the signing of Kessié. The source points out that just as it happened with Aubameyang, the idea of paying money for a player who was signed for free is very attractive for the club, who do not rule out the sale of Franck, however, it is the former Milan who has the last word. about.
