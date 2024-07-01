A few days ago the departure of the naturalized Mexican Colombian forward was made official, Julian Quiñones Club América and the board would have found in Brazil the ideal substitute for the attack of André Jardineit is about the juvenile Christian Barletta.
According to him Sports Herald The player who sparked the interest of the Eagles in the transfer market is an attacker who can play as a winger and forward, positions in which he has fulfilled his role. Sport Recife in the Series B from Brazil.
It is worth mentioning that there has not yet been enough rapprochement between the team and the player, but the truth is that the Brazilian would adapt to what is needed. André Jardine. The coaching staff needs a winger on the left, since the substitute forward of Henry Martin it would be the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.
The young 22-year-old Brazilian attacker is valued at 1.20 million euros according to Transfer markethas a current contract until the end of 2028 with Sport Club of RecifeIn the last six months he has participated in 21 matches in all competitions, contributing seven goals and two assists.
It will be a matter of time to find out if the two-time Mexican champion team, as well as the Champion of Champions and champion of the Liga MX Super Cup, finally gets the replacement of Quiñones.
