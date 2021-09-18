Anna Corona and Giuseppe Della Key were the two under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but now the news of the filing has arrived

In the last hours, the decision of the Public Prosecutor of Marsala has arrived on the case of the little girl Denise Pipitone, the child who disappeared on 1 September 2004 in Mazara del Vallo. Investigators presented archiving request for Anna Corona and Giuseppe Della Key.

The unexpected news came live on TV. The prosecutor made its decision on Anna Corona and Giuseppe Della Key 5

Investigations on both had been reopened, but the prosecutor’s office probably didn’t found no element. Anna Corona is the ex-wife of Pietro Pulizzi, Denise Pipitone’s biological father. And she is the mother of Jessica Pulizzi, exonerated for the kidnapping of the child after three degrees of trial. Giuseppe Della Key is instead the grandson of the elderly deaf-mute. The latter had said he saw little Denise on the scooter with the boy. And at the time, he was also the companion of a friend or acquaintance of Anna Corona.

The news of the request for archiving arrived live during the TV program at 2 pm and the conductor Milo Infante immediately connected with Giacomo Frazzitta, the lawyer of Piera Maggio.

The lawyer did not comment in any way on the prosecutor’s decision. He explained that they now have a chance to request and view all documents of new investigations and to contest the request, presenting their reasons to the judge.

Denise Pipitone: the family continues to ask for justice

The family has no intention of stop fighting his own battle, which has been going on for 17 long years. Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi are not they lose hope to embrace their little girl, who has now become a girl. Denise Pipitone was about four years old when someone took her away from her house, taking advantage of a moment when she ran down the alley of the house to chase her little cousin. He would be 21 today.

We will now have to wait for the new updates, for understand what will happen after the request for archiving by the Public Prosecutor and any dispute by the family.

