The journalist of TUDN, Gibran Araigehe revealed in the program Line of 4 that several of the Club América footballers could leave in the coming days, at the moment he shared that there are three players who would be saying goodbye to the Nido de Coapa, Sebastian Caceres and Alvaro Fidalgobut focused the information on a particular footballer.
This is the Uruguayan attacker Brian Rodriguezthe footballer has not played since he was injured at the end of October last year on Matchday 14 against Monterrey, in fact the journalist affirms that the Uruguayan already has his suitcases ready to leave Mexico City and leave the country with an offer well not closed, very advanced, so it would cease to be an azulcrema element in the coming days.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Although it is true that the player has not participated with the team for more than two months due to the injury he suffered and could not be part of the final phase of the last tournament, it is worth remembering that he was a starter during the beginning of the regular phase and that He even got ahead of his compatriot Jonathan Rodriguez.
However, it seems that the offer is something that would suit the player and the club, therefore the negotiations would be advanced for the departure of the South American who arrived from Los Angeles Football Club.
Rodriguez He has a contract valid until the summer of 2026 with the Águilas, currently his market value is 5 million euros according to the portal Transfermarkt,, although it is worth remembering that the Mexican club paid almost the 6 million euros for the player in August 2022, so surely the offer to release him would be higher.
#unexpected #loss #America #suffer #coming #weeks
Leave a Reply