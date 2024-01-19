News in America 🚨🦅

“One who practically has his bags packed is Brian Rodríguez”: @GibranAraige reveals to us that in addition to the attacker, there are another couple of players who can leave the Nest

🔴 #LineOf4 LIVE on TUDN pic.twitter.com/L8dwD4q8kj

— Line of 4 (@Lineade4TUDN) January 19, 2024