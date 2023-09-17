The Brazilian strategist André Jardine, will not be the only loss of Club América in the 188th edition of the National Classic this Saturday, September 16 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara corresponding to matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament; At the last minute, the azulcrema team will see its defensive zone reduced
Unfortunately for the Águilas, they cannot have a full roster, even though players like Henry Martin They will be back, now, another absence is added.
Beyond the controversy during the FIFA Date where he almost injured his club teammate, Diego Valdes, in the South American qualifying match between Chile and Uruguay, Sebastian Caceres, could miss participating in the National Classic in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
Apparently the Uruguayan comes from being the undisputed starter with the Uruguayan team that he directs. Marcelo Bielsaand regardless of continuing to recover from his broken nose, the defender is one of the essential pieces for the Argentine coach, therefore, it is speculated that he will miss the Classic because he arrives with excessive demands, which would require rest.
Without further information, correspondents of Fox Sports They made official the almost absence of the South American, who would be replaced by a line built by the youth youth squad Ramon Juarez and the recent signing, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky.
