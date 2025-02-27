Carolina Herrera It is an icon of the fashion world, with creations Always in a very feminine and elegant linehas shown us how the sophisticated woman should be in all her facets, through her incredible designs.

When Carolina Herreraat 86 years of age, it appears in red carpets and events related to the fashion world, continues to presume a radiant physicist that reflects vitality.

One of his last (and most sound) public appearances was in the presentation of his autumn/winter collection 2025-2026, within the framework of the New York Haute Couture Week, where he posed with her friend Anna Wintour.

Anna Wintour and Carolina Herrera Spotlight

The designer It is an example to also follow the physical level. In fact, one of its keys to maintaining a spectacular image is Your six meal diet a day, As the magazine has collected Glamor Mexico.





How are Carolina Herrera’s six meals

Red fruits and Greek yogurt Istock

Breakfast is one of its most important meals of the day, as collected by the Mexican edition of Glamor Magazine, that of Carolina Herrera consists of Greek yogurt without sugar with red fruits or banana. A good option to provide antioxidants and fiber.

Revolt and truffle eggs Istock

In mid -morning, Herrera opts for some scrambled eggs with truffle to add protein to your diet. Then, to continue with energy, choose a fruit snack or nuts, such as almonds.

Salad with grilled chicken Istock

For the main course of lunch, opt for a basic salad with lettuce, avocado and tomato, which goes hand in hand with a piece of chicken or grilled salmon.

Green beaten Istock

In the afternoon snack, he never puts aside his Green beaten formed by spinach, pineapple, ginger and cucumber. Precisely, this type of crushed vegetables and fruits is a perfect choice to consume vitamins, minerals and maintain hydration.





Salmon with asparagus Istock

To finish the day, your dinner is composed of grilled salmon, cooked asparagus and, here the key factora good ration of Quinoa. This food contains healthy fats that are good for the maintenance of the heart.

Sleep tea Istock

To finish the six meals, at night and before sleeping, Carolina Herrera takes a Teine without sugarto rest the body and make a good digestive process.

