The unexpected intern: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Sunday 13 November 2022, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, the film The unexpected intern will be broadcast, a 2015 film written and directed by Nancy Meyers. The film, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, tackles the problem of the relationship between generations and that of the reconciliation between career and family, from both a male and female point of view. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream The Unexpected Intern? Here is all the information.

Plot

The Unexpected Intern, a film directed by Nancy Meyers, stars Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro), a bored and widowed 70-year-old retiree. One day the man discovers that a Brooklyn company that sells clothing online has launched a selection of “senior” interns to which he decides to introduce himself. After passing the interview brilliantly and being hired, he is assigned to employ Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway), the founder of the company. The woman, however, fully engaged in the management of the company that she controls in an almost maniacal way, has little time to devote to the new intern.

But Ben knows how to do it, he has on his side the experience and wisdom typical of men of his age: he manages in a short time to be appreciated by all his young colleagues and earns the esteem of Jules, also building with her a strong bond of friendship. A relationship on which the woman will rely in difficult moments, when her life will put her in front of important choices: before her the hypothesis of having to hire a company manager to manage her company; then the bitter discovery of a husband (Anders Holm) who, dissatisfied with her role as ‘housekeeper’, cheats on her with another woman. So, after a business trip to San Francisco with Ben, Jules will make one of the most important decisions in his life …

The unexpected intern: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Protagonists are Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Drena De Niro, Nat Wolff, Rene Russo, Adam DeVine, Andrew Rannells, Linda Lavin. Below all the actors and their characters played.

Robert De Niro: Ben Whittaker

Anne Hathaway: Jules Ostin

Rene Russo: Fiona

Anders Holm: Matt

Andrew Rannells: Cameron

Adam DeVine: Jason

Zack Pearlman: Davis

Christina Scherer: Becky

Jason Otley: Lewis

Nat Wolff: Justin

JoJo Kushner: Paige

Linda Lavin: Patty

Celia Weston: Doris

Steve Vinovich: Miles

Molly Bernard: Samantha

CJ Wilson: Mike

Trailer

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Unexpected Intern on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 13 November 2022 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.