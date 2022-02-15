It’s a cliché in the world of football, but that strikers go in streaks seems obvious in the case of Edu Ubis, Mar Menor’s top gunner who seems denied towards the goal. The striker from La Rioja has not seen a door since last December 5, when the azulón team scratched a point on the buzzer in the Socuéllamos field. Ubis took a penalty in the nineties that became a two-way tie against the Castilians.

Since then he has not scored again, a circumstance that has generated uneasiness in the San Javier box. In fact, despite having Ubis himself, Silvente and Titi, Mar Menor decided to sign Ballesta in the winter market, a striker from Tercera who has already made his way into El Pitín.

lost ownership



Ubis, since he was sent off in the duel against Pulpileño in the middle of last December, has never been the same. He started again against El Ejido, La Nucía, Eldense and Hércules, but his presence on the field was not decisive. Until last Sunday’s clash against Real Murcia, Javi Motos decided that Ballesta himself would only play up front. Ubis came out later, but did not score.

unmarked days of Ubis. The Riojan striker has scored 8 goals this season, four of them from penalties.