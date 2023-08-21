The story that began rosy, with categorical victories and eliminations of the staunch rival, became a real nightmare for the fans of stripedwho saw their team fall in the semifinals, against Nashville, and then were humiliated by the Philadelphia Union, who beat them 3-0 in a game in which the Gang did not even put their hands.
At a press conference, Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz declared that, although the results obtained in recent games were not to his liking, he was satisfied with what his team showed on the field of play, taking into consideration that many of the players who lost to Philadelphia are not used to seeing activity in the starting eleven.
Jordi Cortizo also downplayed what happened. He even said that, more than a failure, what they experienced in the Leagues Cup was a great learning experience, and he even had time to say he was “happy” because the cup was won by the world champion soccer player, the Argentine Lionel Messi.
With the strategist satisfied (despite the defeat), and the player who does not see being eliminated from a tournament in which many already saw Club de Fútbol Monterrey as a finalist as a failure, the decision made by the board of directors should not have surprised his arrival in the city.
And it is that, contrary to what many might think, Rayados did not come directly to work on what was done wrong during the Leagues Cup. None of that. The leaders gave the players a couple of days off to recover from the wear and tear of the trips, so it will be until Tuesday when Monterrey returns to training, in a decision that the fans did not like at all. of the gang
