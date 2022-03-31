TG5 founder Andrea Pamparana revealed that he fought the same neuroendocrine tumor as rapper Fedez

Andrea Pamparana, founder and former deputy director of TG5, revealed that he has the same disease as Fedez. After the announcement of the rapper’s illness, which is leaving everyone with bated breath, there were several well-known faces who wanted to share their battle to support the singer.

Among these, also Andrea Pamparana, who explained to Vanity Fair to have discovered his cancer in 2016 and having undergone the same surgery as Fedez.

The reporter began to accuse a strong back pain, which did not pass. So, after going to his trusted doctor and having undergone all the necessary tests, he discovered the unpleasant diagnosis: neuroendocrine tumor.

Even today, after the operation and after years, Pamparana undergoes annually to control exams.

The words of Andrea Pamparana

After the surgery we studied a therapy. I give a once a month injection of a drug that prevents, or at least slows, the formation of other neuroendocrine tumors. And of course I do periodic checks and once a year I undergo a PET with Gallium, a specific exam that is used to see if there are other NETs.

A confession that no one expected and that came not long after that of the journalist Vittorio Feltri. The director of Libero, in a letter sent to Fedez, publicly revealed of have cancer.

Fedez still stands hospitalized at the San Raffaele in Milan, after the surgery. Now he will have to face a long journey and is receiving incredible affection from his huge number of fans, from family and friends and from his colleagues in the world of music and television.

Andrea Paparana is today the testimonial of NET Italy Onlus. It is an association that deals with spreading the correct information with regard to neuroendocrine tumors such as the one that affected Fedez.