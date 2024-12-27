In the Spanish press in 2024, if one had to calculate the percentage of news stories that all members of the Campos clan have featured in, the estimate would not be small. It can be said that in the plots that have emerged throughout these months in the family of the deceased journalist Maria Teresa Camposall have played a key role in feeding the media focus from which they inevitably feed. Family confrontations, exclusives on the covers of magazines, romances, pregnancies, separations and births, they have experienced all the possible events in the world of the heart. Terelu Campos, Carmen Borrego and their children, in-laws, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law or nephews.

With her daughter Alejandra Rubio, Terelu Campos has had enough to cut on television sets and in interviews. This year, the news hit the press that Rubio had started a relationship with the actor Carlo Costanzia and a few months later the couple appeared in the magazine to announce their pregnancy with a baby together. Thus, Terelu and Sea Flowers They would become grandmothers before the end of the year in which more attention has been paid to family relationships with the recent addition of new members to the clan. Having on the one hand the child’s paternal grandparents at odds and a growing positive bond between son-in-law and mother-in-law, on the other hand war broke out.

The conflict between Carmen Borrego and her son José María Almoguera It got more and more twisted interview after interview. She defended herself as best she could from her son’s attacks while he became a celebrity in the gossip press with his separation from his ex-wife. Paola Olmedo in between. Now with Carlo Costanzia facing the close involvement of his ex-girlfriend with the cousin of his current partner and mother of his son in ‘GH DUO’, at a time when his mother is more open to reconciliation than ever, a unexpected bond that unites the family and represents that everything remains within the family.

In the last few hours, the ‘Informalia’ portal exclusively published the common bond that exists between Carlo Costanzia and his girlfriend’s cousin, Carmen Rosa Almogueradaughter of Carmen Borrego. According to the media, the law training of the television collaborator’s first-born daughter would have led the actor to hire her services as a lawyer in a period of new fatherhood where he is most concerned about the information that may come out about him and his son in the media. Thus, Carlo would be receiving legal advice from Carmen about “his information in the media” without reaching a greater connection, since Borrego’s daughter is a criminal lawyer in a law firm with a position that Arrocet Mustache He presumes to have obtained it.









Carlo’s concern about legal issues related to information and privacy is not surprising considering his decision to keep his son away from the spotlight and cameras. «It is the fairest thing for him, we were clear about it from the beginning. I would ask that there be a little respect so that the child does not have to go through the situations that I have gone through,” he declared in his recent interview on the set of ‘De Viernes!’.

Due to the legal procedure that her niece’s boyfriend is still facing, Carmen Borrego has preferred to publicly clarify the real link that exists between her daughter and the actor in case doubts arise about it. This morning he did it on ‘Let’s see’ and made it clear that “my daughter is not Carlo’s lawyer. He has consulted him and Carmen has done some small thing for him. But Carlo’s procedure is not carried out by Carmen,” he clarified in response to the information that had come to light and that revealed the unexpected bond that had occurred in the Campos family.