Tiredness, shortness of breath, general malaise, headaches, low mood, muscle aches, low-grade fever, attention deficit, diarrhea, palpitations or dizziness are some of the symptoms that people with Persistent COVID. It is a group of patients who, months after having overcome COVID-19, either mildly or severely, they continue to feel bothersome symptoms that affect your work and personal life.

This problem, also known as ‘Long COVID’ or postcovid syndrome, usually affects 10% to 15% of people who have passed the coronavirus, Specially to women between 30 and 50 years old, who suffer symptoms for more than 185 days, according to a survey published in November 2020 by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) in more than 2,000 people. Yet another more recent survey has yielded some hope for those suffering from this long agony, as vaccines may help to subside symptoms.

Dr. William Li assured in CNN what about 40% of vaccinated patients had recovered from persistent COVID in the United States. Also in Spain This unexpected, but very positive, effect of the vaccine has begun to be noticed. “We have verified the existence of quite a few cases” in our country, assures in Teknauts Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesperson for the SEMG. “Some had been off work for months and after the vaccine, especially after the second dose, they have regained their normal lives.”

One of the people who was able to get his life back was Victoria Moreno, as collected The country one month ago. This nursing assistant has twice overcome COVID-19 and has been suffering from the postcovid syndrome, until he started to get better after getting vaccinated on January 26. From that moment on, he was no longer hoarse and the mental fog had subsided. The March 2nd, after receiving the second dose, he was able to return to his job, since he had been absent since September. “I still have strange, ugly thoughts, but most of the sensations are subsiding”, He counted.

Benefits only some patients

Yet “There are more questions than answers” on the effect that the vaccine has on people with persistent COVID, recognizes Juan Carlos Gómez Esteban, neurologist at the Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute. Internationally, “there are individual studies that indicate that some patients improve after vaccination.” However, patients suffering from physical and mental fatigue do not seem to benefit, but that “there are cases that get worse.” Even so, based on a preliminary publication from the University of Bristol, Gómez concludes that “getting vaccinated is safe for persistent covid patients and more likely to get better than to get worse”.

Experts believe that the reason why it only affects some patients is because the reaction depends on the profile of each person. Likewise, Armenteros points out three pathophysiological hypotheses that could explain persistent COVID and different reactions to the vaccine:

– “Viral cantonment”In other words, the virus remains hidden in certain parts of the body such as the brain stem and the intestine, which “would give symptoms, but would impede the performance of the body’s defenses.” It is the most favorable case for the vaccine to end the symptoms of persistent COVID “because what it does is unmask the virus and reinforce natural immunity.”

– Existence of autoantibodies. These would appear because the virus transforms the cells of our body, so that the immune system identifies them as foreign and we attack ourselves. In this second hypothesis, the vaccine could also be beneficial. “If the virus acts on a cell and masks it so that the immune system does not identify it, when introducing the vaccine we strengthen the defenses so that they identify and attack both the virus and everything it has caused,” says the SEMG expert .

– Impaired immune system, also caused by infection. In this case, the vaccine could have no effect because “if the immunity is altered, it is altered for everything.”

After seeing that for some patients the vaccine may be beneficial, while for others it might have no effect, is it likely that it is also harmful for certain people? Armenteros considers that not, and that rather a confusion with side effects: “The administration of the vaccine causes symptoms, such as tiredness and malaise, so it is difficult to distinguish.”