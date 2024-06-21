The board of directors of the Cruz Azul Football Club is making an effort to greatly strengthen its squad for the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the sports director Ivan Alonso is working at full speed to have a powerful team, at the moment they have already closed the signings of Jorge Sánchez, Andrés Montaño and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
There is still one more piece missing in the offense and they want a quality reinforcement since several options have fallen away recently, but they have set their goal on the Mexican hitch of the AEK Athens, Rodolfo Pizarro.
According to information from 365scores Mexicothe environment of Rodolfo Pizarro is offering the Mexican player to Liga MX clubs and the Celeste Machine would be one of them. The operation would be “at zero cost”, since the offer would be for a loan and the club would only cover part of the salary.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 30-year-old multifunctional attacking midfielder arrived at AEK Athens in July 2023 as a free agent after he terminated his contract with Inter Miami. Although it was believed that in Greece he was going to have a great performance with his former teammate Orbelin Pinedathe truth is that it has been difficult for him to have minutes, even though the coach is Matias Almeyda who knows him from his time in Guadalajara.
In the recently concluded season he barely played 16 games, most of them as a substitute, so he is no longer taken into account by the coach. The player has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025 and has the option to extend it for another year, however, what he wants is to be active and recover some of his level, which is why he would welcome his return. to Mexican soccer.
#unexpected #alternative #Cruz #Azul #doorstep #reinforce #offensive
Leave a Reply