In St. Petersburg, a network of some 8,000 anonymous volunteers helps Ukrainian refugees flee Russia despite war and nationalist propaganda dictated from the Kremlin.

Most of the Ukrainian refugees who entered Russian territory did so against their will, through the humanitarian corridors of Donbass, where the Kremlin concentrates its “special operation”.

Once in Russia, they want to get to the EU as soon as possible. What they didn’t count on were Russian allies, anonymous men and women who join forces to lend them a hand after leaving everything in Ukraine.



