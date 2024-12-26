The Real Madrid footballer Dani Carvajal He confessed that the message that “pleasantly surprised” him when he seriously injured his knee was that of Diego Pablo Simeone, at the same time that he hoped that this “traumatic” physical problem would allow him to “extend his career.”

«I have felt very loved, many people have shown me their support and affection and I take this opportunity to thank everyone. But it is true that there was a message that pleasantly surprised me, which was from Cholo Simeone. A person who loves football and whom I admire very much, apart from the rivalry, obviously. “I think we share the vision of watching this sport with a lot of emotion and I remember that message as a special moment,” the full-back said in an interview with ‘Esquire’.

The Madrid captain seriously injured his knee last October, and now he is considering it “long-term”, meeting “daily, weekly objectives.” «Now I practically walk without crutches, I can now do the gym, bicycle, I am gaining degrees in flexion. They are short objectives, but ones that I am achieving. “I am happy,” he expressed.

«It has been somewhat traumatic. I know that he arrived at a good time, he was the second captain, an important player within the squad, but these things come when they come. “I also thank God for having gone so many years without suffering a serious injury,” he thanked.









However, Carvajal understands that the injury has come at a time when he is “much stronger.” «And, on the other hand, knowing that I am going to be away for many months, perhaps it could also be good for me not to have that competitive stress of traveling and playing every three days. Who knows, Maybe this could extend my career for several years.“, desire.

«I felt like my knee was breakingspeaking badly and quickly. It has been a significant injury, but they are part of the job and you have to face them being aware of what you have, but with enthusiasm, with desire for everything. “This is just one more stone in the road,” he added about the moment of the injury.

Now, away from the playing fields, Carvajal “suffers much more.” «You have a different perspective of the team, of how you can help. I try to contribute my grain of sand, talk to my colleagues, ask how they are. We are saving it well. This year an important player like Mbappé has arrived, but players like Toni have also left us. [Kroos]Nacho or Joselu. You have to adapt all the pieces of the puzzle. In March or April we will see where we are,” he analyzed his team.

And the side already has goal to play again: the Club World Cup next summer. «At the beginning of June it will be eight months since the surgery. We’ll see how everything progresses. The knee takes its time. I set it as a goal, but as the date gets closer we will see if it is feasible or not,” he explained.

Finally, Carvajal considered the possibility of leaving Real Madrid, at some point in his career, to enjoy a more exotic experience. «It wouldn’t seem crazy to me. I have already said that If I ever leave Real Madrid I will not play in EuropeI will not compete against Madrid either in the Champions League or in Spain. And it would be a probable destination,” he concluded.