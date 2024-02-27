Prince William, heir to the British throne, refused to attend at the last minute a ceremony in memory of his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, for “personal reasons”announced an official statement this Tuesday.

William, 41, is currently busy assuming the position of top representative of British royalty, along with Queen Camilla, due to the convalescence of King Charles, after he was diagnosed with cancer, and of his own wife, Kate, after her abdominal operation in mid-January.

Prince William and Kate. Photo: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

“The Prince of Wales has decided not to attend the ceremony honoring the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle for personal reasons,” Kensington Palace announced, quoted by the British agency PA.

The palace “did not provide further details, but indicated that “The Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, is doing well.”said PA.

King Charles III at the religious service at the Santa María Magdalena church.

Kate, 42, was hospitalized on January 16 to undergo an operation for which the reasons are unknown, but it was not cancer, according to British media.

The princess, who has not appeared in public since Christmas, is spending her convalescence at the family home in Windsor, west London, not far from the castle where the ceremony will take place.

Kate, one of the most popular royals in the United Kingdom, will continue her convalescence until at least March 31reported the royal services at the time.

William reduced his public appearances and his presence at official events due to his wife's convalescence and to take care of his three children, Jorge, Carlota and Luis.

Photo: Instagram: @theroyalfamily

The prince was present at the BAFTA ceremony, the British film awards, on February 18, in one of the few events he has attended recently.

King Constantine of Greece, William's godfather, died in January 2023in Athens, at 82 years of age.

Kate (center) and Prince William (right).

The Prince of Wales, who was to give a speech at the ceremony at Windsor Castle, “called the Greek royal family (…) to inform them that he would not be able to attend”.

Carlos III, in the middle of treatment for his cancer, the nature of which is unknown, will not attend this ceremony either.

