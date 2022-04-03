This is not new, but the films of Wes Anderson (1969, Houston) could be described as demanding.

Because of those colors, that art design, those textures; everything is forged to attack our senses and not give us respite. We can see that Anderson has been experimenting and developing interesting ideas in this section when reviewing her last five films. Also that there is a remarkable lightness in terms of the story section in each of these five films.

It seems that Anderson has taken to heart that of “telling stories with images”, to the point of diamond polishing each element that populates his frames, but relaxing when giving his actors material to work with other than the characterization of their characters.

The French Chronicle (2021, United States and Germany), is the clear example of this relaxation in the script section. In post-war France, with the country undergoing reconstruction, the American magazine The French Dispatch, an appendix to the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun, and whose headquarters are in the fictional city of Ennui (a French term meaning boredom), begins its work. Several years later, he is about to publish his last issue. The reason for the closure is the death of his publisher, Arthur Howitzer Jr (Bill Murray), who left in his will that this should happen when he died. For this reason, the members of the newsroom, a gang of eccentric, bohemian and revolutionary writers, have decided to pay tribute to their former boss with that last issue. And for this we will see how three capital articles of the last issue of the magazine were researched and written, in addition to knowing how it was that an American magazine whose origin was to fill the free time of idle Americans eager to know things without much importance, ended up being a successful publication that touched on political, philosophical and cultural issues from a cartoonish building in that liberal epicenter called France. With The French Chronicle, Anderson presents his first truly episodic film. And yet, that decision to really segment the narrative is what weighs the film down the most. In his previous titles, there is usually a central story led by that character who seeks to resolve that idealistic or philosophical conflict that existence itself poses. But he is not usually alone. Around him there are other characters, each with their respective stories and moments, whose dilemmas even come to fight him for prominence.

The point here is that, truly opting for carving unitary segments, Anderson has been carried away by the idea of ​​alternating registers and that has made us have a very good chapter, a mediocre one and one that we could well do without. All packaged in one, yes, romantic stamp on the art of telling stories not from the point of view of a bard, but of one who cares about leaving his stamp on the world through the revolution of consciences. All with his most stylized, baroque, expressionist film. Yes, here is an uneven chronicle.