The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, confirmed that the unemployment insurance system achieves job security and stability for the employee and worker in the federal and private sectors, as the unemployed will receive about 60% of his basic salary, with a maximum of 20,000 dirhams, and the system includes Citizens and residents.

He added that the private sector will work within the framework of providing the insurance system against unemployment, through the various insurance companies in the country, which is a successful market, while the role of the government will be governance, regulation, setting work mechanisms and ensuring their success.

Raise Emiratisation rates to 2% annually in private sector establishments, which employ 50 or more workers.

Each private enterprise with 50 employees is required to appoint one citizen per year until 2025.

Al-Awar stressed that the decision on the percentage of Emiratisation is practically determined, with a system of incentives provided by the ministry, which is granted to private sector companies when the required percentage of Emiratisation is achieved.

He added that the Emiratisation system is reinforced by the unemployment system, where there are two paths; One is to create job opportunities and economic growth, and the second is to achieve job security and stability, if the worker is unemployed within a specific time frame.

Al-Awar said: “The insurance against unemployment will be applied to workers in all the private sector and the federal government sector, and participation in it will be through an integrated system, through an insurance product in which the employee participates, explaining that the insurance packages are divided into basic packages and enhanced packages, as The basic packages will be very practical, and will not add a high cost to the worker, but achieve the purpose of subscribing to them. As for the enhanced packages, they can be subscribed to based on the choice of the employee or worker, and the packages will enable the beneficiary to benefit from a certain amount of traction during his downtime in a specific time frame. Details will be announced later in cooperation with the partners.

In response to a question for “Emirates Today”, the minister said that insurance against unemployment will include the employee in the private and government sectors, and unified standards, conditions and procedures will be applied, and this comes within the creation of a unified governance framework for the labor market in the UAE.

He added that the state’s market and economy is one of the most prominent economies in the world, in terms of job creation, and our economic indicators in 2021 and 2022 confirm the aspirations and expectations for the coming years that the state’s labor market will increase job creation in the state, continuing: “The positive indicators for work In the country, it came as a result of the directives of the leadership of the state and the government, and based on the growth in the labor market at rates that exceed its counterparts in other markets, job opportunities will remain available to all, and government programs will continue to provide opportunities for support and incentives to enable private sector companies to continue to grow, and then It can be emphasized that Emiratisation does not mean replacement, because what the market is witnessing is growth in job opportunities, and average wage rates, supports the idea of ​​creating jobs, in addition to the fact that the state aims to attract global talent to the UAE to enhance the activity of the national economy.

Al-Awar pointed out that the unemployment allowance will apply to employees and workers in the government and private sectors, regardless of nationality, and this system will provide an opportunity to ensure an environment that achieves greater reassurance for workers, and provides flexibility for the worker to agree on better benefits with the service provider, as it will be provided through The system is the basic line of the unemployment insurance system, and the system allows to provide greater benefits depending on the agreement of the worker with the service provider.



