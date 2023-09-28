The Saudi Statistics Authority said that based on an estimate from the Labor Force Survey, the total unemployment rate for the working-age population reached 4.9 percent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 5.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

The unemployment rate for Saudi women decreased by 0.4 percentage points to reach 15.7 percent, compared to the previous quarter of the same year.

The employment-to-population ratio decreased by 0.4 percentage points to reach 29.8 percent, compared to the previous quarter, and the labor force participation rate for Saudi women decreased by 0.7 percentage points compared to the previous quarter to reach 35.3 percent.

The unemployment rate for Saudi males was stable at 4.6 percent, compared to the previous quarter.

The labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population ratio decreased by 0.8 percentage points to 67.5 percent and 64.4 percent, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

The clear improvement in the unemployment rate coincided with the growth boom in the Saudi economy, which supports the creation of more jobs for citizens.

The Standard & Poor’s credit rating agency had raised its forecast for Saudi real GDP growth to 0.4 percent in 2023 from 0.2 percent in a previous estimate issued in June, with growth accelerating to 3.5 percent next year.

The agency attributed the raising of its expectations to a sudden improvement in the growth of the Saudi economy in the second quarter of this year, but it expected growth to slow sharply in the second half of 2023 as a result of the continued voluntary reduction in oil production.

The International Monetary Fund also expected that the non-oil economy in Saudi Arabia would maintain its strong growth momentum, averaging 4.9 percent, during the current year.

The International Monetary Fund indicated that Saudi Arabia was able to contain inflation at 2.8 percent in May 2023, unemployment reached a record low of 5.6 percent, and female participation in the labor force recorded its highest level at 36 percent, exceeding the target set at 30 percent.