After a meeting that took place during about three hours In the House of Nariño, between President Iván Duque and the National Unemployment Committee, an agreement was not reached to end the mobilizations that the country has been experiencing for thirteen days in Colombia.

At the meeting, which was attended by union leaders and other sectors linked to the protest, announced that there will be a new mobilization for Wednesday after not reaching an agreement with the National Government.

“No agreements were reached. No empathy has been shown with the victims. We have demanded that the massacre stop, stop the official and private violence against people who are exercising the legitimate right to protest, “warned the National Unemployment Committee after ending the meeting of more than three hours in the Casa Nariño, seat of the Government.

Jennifer Pedraza, one of the student leaders, pointed out that “this is a reissue of what happened in November 2019 when the demands were unknown. Iván Duque’s speech was complacent with the excessive use of force. “

The National Unemployment Committee came to speak with the Government about additional aspects to negotiate an emergency document that contains the following points:

1. Withdrawal of the health bill and strengthening of a massive vaccination.

two. Basic income of at least a monthly legal minimum wage.

3. Defense of national production (agricultural, industrial, artisan, peasant).

Four. Subsidies to MSMEs and employment with rights and a policy that defends food sovereignty and security.

5. Zero enrollment and no to educational alternation.

6. Non-discrimination of gender, sexual and ethnic diversity

7. No to privatizations. Stop forced eradication of illicit crops and aerial sprays with glyphosate.