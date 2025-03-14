The unemployed They will not have to submit the income statement corresponding to the year 2024 to renew or perceive the help or unemployment subsidy. The Public State Employment Service (SEPE) has decided to make an exception in it was going to be the first exercise with this obligation in force, which was introduced in the reform of the subsidy that entered into force in November, as advanced ‘El País’ and confirm sources from the Ministry of Labor to this newspaper. The agency has issued an instruction in which it details that “presenting the declaration of income or not will have no consequences for the purpose of processing the benefits.”

The Government justifies the decision in which during the first ten months of last year, this rule was not in force, however it does not detail how it will proceed in the next exercises. This was independent of the income they had, so It was established in general despite the fact that they did not reach the threshold of 22,000 euros which applies to work income if you have only one payer or those of 15,876 euros corresponding to the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) of the year 2024, for taxpayers who had more than one payer (if entered not by the rest of the payers do not exceed 1,500 euros per year).