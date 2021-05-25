Almagro opens the door of the “corral de los unfortunados”

In Almagro (Ciudad Real) 70 victims of the Franco regime are registered. Those who did not confess were sentenced to death and buried alongside people who had committed suicide and unbaptized babies in a place called “the corral of the wretched.” More than 80 years later, the UNED Memory Maps team, together with the UCM forensic anthropology team, has opened this grave, in which 26 victims lie. The Almagro is the first of the 53 documented in the entire province that open, thanks to a grant from the Government of 28,000 euros. Jorge Moreno, anthropologist and director of Maps of Memory, shows the profile of the victims of this grave: “They were between 24 and 56 years old. They belonged to parties such as the PSOE or the PCE and to unions such as the UGT or CNT. They are day laborers, peasants. There is a tailor, a doctor, a bricklayer … ”. In the video, those responsible for the excavation and the families of the victims speak.