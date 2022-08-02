Paris Saint-Germain, who recently won the Champions Trophy against Nantes (4-0), could have other good news. Forced to sell due to financial fair play, three undesirables from the Parisian club could leave the club at the end of the week.
The Parisians were at the party after their demonstration against FC Nantes (4-0) during the Champions Trophy. A new title for the Paris Saint-Germain players and probably the last for some. While PSG is still waiting for signings before the resumption of the championship.
Luis Campos and Antero Henrique will have a lot of work to do. Although the club still hopes to sign Milan Skriniar, also Renato Sanches as a new striker. But to make these purchases, the two Portuguese must also manage to sell the undesirables of PSG and for some, the exit door is getting closer.
Georginio Wijnaldum it is certainly the closest to this gate. The conversations with the AS Rome de José Mourinho started several weeks ago by the Dutch midfielder and, according to the Italian press, all parties seem to agree. The transfer must be formalized at the end of the week.
same for Win Gueye –according to Fabrizio Romano-, the Senegalese midfielder is in talks with his former club Everton. PSG and the Liverpool club are discussing a permanent transfer. According to UOL Esporte, Rafinha refused to sign for Botafogo and is waiting for Real Sociedad to appear after his quality season on loan last year. Without having made an offer yet, the Spanish club seems interested in the return of the midfielder.
Thilo Kehrer could join Spain but on the side of Andalusia. the sports stadium announces that the German defender has already said yes to Sevilla FC, all that remains is to reach an agreement with PSG. For Julian Draxler and Layvin Kurzawa, the transfer window looks calmer, while Arnaud Kalimuendo has several offers from Stade Rennais and Leeds.
