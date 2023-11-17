A tourist filmed sea lions swimming in the waters of Moneron Island

A tourist shot a video in the waters of Moneron Island, located in the Strait of Tatar near the southwestern coast of Sakhalin. The corresponding video has been published Telegram– channel “OstroWow! Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands.”

The footage shows the life of fur seals – you can see them in a group basking in the sun, sitting on the rocks, and swimming in sea water. “The underwater kingdom of sea lions,” says the commentary on the post.

Earlier, a resident of Sakhalin noticed a herd of female sea lions coming ashore en masse. He walked past a seal rookery on the seashore – the animals screamed loudly, raising their heads up and looking in his direction.