Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, received yesterday, Francoise Dumas, Chair of the National Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the French National Assembly. During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense welcomed the guest, and they discussed friendship relations and areas of cooperation existing between the two countries in all aspects, especially in the defense and military side, and seeking to develop them to broader and welcome horizons. The two sides also reviewed areas of strategic coordination and cooperation in a number of areas and the latest developments and developments. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defense.